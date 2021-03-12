Tyson Fury says Deontay Wilder trilogy “might be next” as talks with Anthony Joshua stall

Tyson Fury may be fighting Deontay Wilder instead of Anthony Joshua next time out.

After Fury TKO’d Wilder in February of 2020 in their highly anticipated rematch, many fans wanted to see the Anthony Joshua fight. It would unify the heavyweight division and prove who is the best heavyweight. However, Wilder was campaigning for the trilogy, but recently, talks between Fury and Joshua seemed to progress.

Now, however, after no deal has been made, Fury wonders if that fight will happen next. But, the Englishman is confident the fight will eventually happen.

“Do I think I’m going to be fighting Joshua in the next ten minutes? Hell no. Do I think the fight will eventually happen sooner or later? Yes,” Fury said to iFL TV (via boxinginsider). “I’m not going to hold my breath for it. That’s for sure. I’m not putting all my eggs all in one basket because I’ve been guilty of doing that before and then these fights don’t happen, and then I end up in a massive depression, and feel like killing myself, so I’m not gunning to say this fight’s definitely happening in May, June, August, whenever.”

If the Anthony Joshua fight doesn’t happen next, Tyson Fury says the trilogy with Deontay Wilder could very well happen next.

“I got two fights this year and I don’t give a fuck who it is with,” Fury said. “Don’t write Wilder off out of the occasion yet. He can be fighting me next, who knows? I could have a fair trilogy with Wilder yet…there’s a lot of stuff going on behind the scenes, and you know, and Wilder might be next. Who knows?”

Regardless of the opponent, Fury says his goal is to have the fight in his new home city of Las Vegas, Nevada.

Would you like to see Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3 next time out?