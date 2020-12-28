Anthony Joshua updates on Tyson Fury fight: “I promise you it’s happening”

Anthony Joshua has shared a very promising update on a proposed heavyweight title fight with fellow Englishman Tyson Fury.

Joshua and Fury currently stand atop the heavyweight boxing landscape, as Joshua holds the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO titles, and Fury holds the WBC title and is the lineal heavyweight champ.

Ever since Joshua defeated Kubrat Pulev earlier this month, the boxing world has been drooling over a potential clash involving him and Fury.

According to the man himself, it’s going to happen—it’s just a question of when.

“How close is the Fury fight? I promise you it’s happening,” Joshua wrote in a guest column in the recent issue of Boxing News (via Boxing Scene). “But until you hear it from me, don’t buy into anything. I’m serious about the fight so when I announce it you’ll know it’s real.

“I’m taking my time because there has been a lot of back-and-forth for years,” Joshua continued. “I’ve been chasing this road to ‘undisputed’ and when the time is right I’ll announce it and I’ll have my mind fully focused on the job at hand.

“When it was Deontay Wilder in my way, that was my focus and he admitted we gave him lucrative offers that he turned down,” Joshua continued. “Now it’s Tyson Fury that’s my pure focus. The offers will be made, substantial offers.

“I’ve fought many champions before so it’s obvious to see we’ve done business with world champions before. It’s no different with Fury, he should take this fight with both hands. The money will be split down the middle.”

While Anthony Joshua is confident this fight with Tyson Fury will happen, it seems there’s still plenty of negotiating to be done before it becomes reality.

Do you think the two boxing stars will meet in 2021?