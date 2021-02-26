Tyson Fury explains why he licked Deontay Wilder’s blood during their rematch last year

Tyson Fury said he wanted to taste Deontay Wilder’s blood when they had their rematch and he did just that.

In their second fight, Fury was picking Wilder apart and busted up his ear which made him bleed. When they clinched, the Englishman licked Wilder’s blood which he says signified he was a lion, and “The Bronze Bomber” was a gazelle.

“Yeah, like a vampire. In the pre-fight interviews, I said I wanted to taste Deontay Wilder’s blood this time. So I had an opportunity to do it there in Round Six,” Fury said to ESPN. “So I had to taste his blood just so I could get the feeling of what my prey tasted like. I was a hunter, I was like a lion, and he was a gazelle, a large gazelle, and I took it down, and then that was it, game over.”

Tyson Fury says licking someone else’s blood isn’t something he would do in the real world. However, when he steps into the boxing ring, the animal inside him comes out and it is no longer him in there.

“Different mindset. The animal instinct comes out inside the boxing ring. And it’s either him or you,” Fury added. “But, it’s weird because I’ve not noticed anyone licking anybody else’s blood before. Hope he doesn’t have any germs or anything, or I’ve got his cooties now, baby.”

Tyson Fury has not fought since he scored the seventh-round TKO over Deontay Wilder last February. Since then, there have been talks about the trilogy but those talks have since stalled. Now, both Fury and Anthony Joshua have been linked to one another, and both Eddie Hearn and Bob Arum have said a deal is close. For now, Fury is still waiting on the sidelines for his next fight.

