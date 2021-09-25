Pros react after Oleksandr Usyk dethrones Anthony Joshua

By
Christopher Taylor
-
Oleksandr Usyk, Wins, Anthony Joshua, Boxing
Oleksandr Usyk wins

Anthony Joshua risked his IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight belts when he squared off with Oleksandr Usyk this evening at Tottenham Spurs stadium in London.

Joshua (24-2) was returning to action for the first time since December of 2020, where he had scored a ninth round knockout victory over Kubrat Pulev. Prior to that win, the British champion had suffered his lone career defeat came at the hands of Andy Ruiz Jr.

Meanwhile, Oleksandr Usyk (19-0) entered tonight’s title fight with Anthony Joshua sporting a perfect professional record. The Ukrainian heavyweight had most previously competed 11 months ago and scored a unanimous decision victory over Derek Chisora.

Tonight’s Joshua vs. Usyk matchup proved to be a thrilling back and forth fight (see the highlights here). The heavyweight standouts traded punches for the entire twelve rounds but it was the Ukrainian southpaw who consistently landed the better strikes.

Oleksandr Usyk, Anthony Joshua, Boxing
Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua

After twelve rounds of action the judges in attendance awarded Oleksandr Usyk a unanimous decision victory over Anthony Joshua (117-112, 116-112, 115-113).

Check out how the pros reacted to Usyk defeating Joshua below:

Post-fight reactions to Oleksandr Usy defeating Anthony Joshua:

Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua will now have an immediate rematch, a stipulation which was set in their contract.

Who do you think will emerge victorious in the Usyk vs Joshua rematch? Share your predictions in the comment section PENN Nation!

 

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM