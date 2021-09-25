Pros react after Oleksandr Usyk dethrones Anthony Joshua

Anthony Joshua risked his IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight belts when he squared off with Oleksandr Usyk this evening at Tottenham Spurs stadium in London.

Joshua (24-2) was returning to action for the first time since December of 2020, where he had scored a ninth round knockout victory over Kubrat Pulev. Prior to that win, the British champion had suffered his lone career defeat came at the hands of Andy Ruiz Jr.

Meanwhile, Oleksandr Usyk (19-0) entered tonight’s title fight with Anthony Joshua sporting a perfect professional record. The Ukrainian heavyweight had most previously competed 11 months ago and scored a unanimous decision victory over Derek Chisora.

Tonight’s Joshua vs. Usyk matchup proved to be a thrilling back and forth fight (see the highlights here). The heavyweight standouts traded punches for the entire twelve rounds but it was the Ukrainian southpaw who consistently landed the better strikes.

After twelve rounds of action the judges in attendance awarded Oleksandr Usyk a unanimous decision victory over Anthony Joshua (117-112, 116-112, 115-113).

Check out how the pros reacted to Usyk defeating Joshua below:

This is such a great boxing fight. #usykjoshua — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) September 25, 2021

Literally on edge of my seat here. 3-0 for Usyk though so far. AJ needs to get busier. — michael (@bisping) September 25, 2021

Omg what a finish !!!! Shit what a Fukin fight !!! #JoshuaUsyk — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) September 25, 2021

Post-fight reactions to Oleksandr Usy defeating Anthony Joshua:

Great performance from Usyk — Arnold billy allen (@Arnoldbfa) September 25, 2021

Done shook up the heavyweight division damn!!!!!! That’s how you take a championship. Not what I wanted to see. But he definitely earned it. Congrats @usykaa — Claressa Gwoat Shields (@Claressashields) September 25, 2021

Damn I’m shook I wanted Joshua to win — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) September 25, 2021

I think @DillianWhyte beats usyk. — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) September 25, 2021

I truly believe @Tyrone_spong will stop Anthony Joshua. This fight need to happen — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) September 25, 2021

Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua will now have an immediate rematch, a stipulation which was set in their contract.

