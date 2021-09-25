Oleksandr Usyk defeats Anthony Joshua (Highlights)

Anthony Joshua puts his IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight belts on the line when he squares off with Oleksandr Usyk this evening in London.

Joshua (24-1) is returning to action for the first time since December of 2020, where he scored a ninth round knockout victory over Kubrat Pulev. The British champions lone career defeat came at the hands of Andy Ruiz Jr. back in June of 2019.

Meanwhile, Oleksandr Usyk (18-0) enters tonight’s title fight with Anthony Joshua sporting a perfect professional record. The Ukrainian most previously competed 11 months ago where he scored a unanimous decision victory over Derek Chisora.

Tonight’s ‘Joshua vs. Usyk’ fight takes place under the bright lights of Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium.

Oleksandr Usyk got off to a good start in rounds one and two, finding a home for his left hand on a number of occasions. The Ukrainian standout continued to build on that momentum in round three landing a nasty overhand left that staggered the champion. Anthony Joshua was able to respond well in round four, landing a big straight right that busted up the eye of Usyk. That trend continued in round five, as the British fighter was able to connect with multiple combinations.

Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua would continue to trade big shots straight through to the championship rounds. In the final round the Ukrainian fighter poured on the pressure and nearly knocked down the British standout.

Check out the highlights below:

Joshua & Usyk are putting on a show 👊#JoshuaUsyk pic.twitter.com/0pknYVgvBX — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) September 25, 2021

Official Result: Oleksandr Usyk def. Anthony Joshua by unanimous decision (117-112, 116-112, 115-113)

