Miesha Tate calls Amanda Nunes the GOAT, but ‘she is beatable’

Miesha Tate isn’t coming back to be anything but the very best bantamweight in the world.

The former UFC champion lost her title at UFC 200 in July 2016 when attempting to defend against Amanda Nunes. “The Lioness” has since put together a legendary run that many — including Tate — find to be unparalleled.

“I have all the respect for her in the world, you know, to me, she is the ‘GOAT,'” Tate told GiveMeSport. “Amanda Nunes is the ‘GOAT’ — but she’s not invincible. She is only human, just like me and you, she is beatable, and we have seen it before.

“Now, her evolution has been admirable, but wait ’till you see my evolution. Wait ’till you see the continuation of my evolution. She didn’t fight me on my best day, she didn’t fight me even close to my best. I wasn’t anywhere close to my best.”

The now 35-year old “Cupcake” pulled off a hail mary comeback submission win over Holly Holm at UFC 196 to capture the 135-pound crown. Now that she’s back from the retirement that came two fights after her proudest achievement, she’s fully confident it’s her destiny to hoist gold once more.

“It’s all going to come together, and I believe with my whole heart and soul, that I will become a world champion again,” Tate said. “I definitely think that I will fight Holly again, but in my perfect world, I will already be the champion before I fight Holly, and she’ll fight me for the belt. That’s what I want.”

Miesha Tate returned from her five-year break when TKOing the No. 12 ranked Marion Reneau last month. She is next expected to face Ketlen Vieira in an Oct. 16 UFC fight night main event.