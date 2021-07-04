Maryna Moroz makes several disturbing claims against ‘junkie’ Mariya Agapova

Maryna Moroz didn’t hold back when recently speaking about her fellow UFC flyweight and former training partner, Mariya Agapova.

In an hour-long interview with Russian media outlet MMA Herald, Moroz made multiple problematic claims.

“She says, ‘I don’t have money for food, I don’t have this. Oh, help me out,'” Moroz said via translation (h/t Sport Express). “She wrecked her car in a drugged state. All in all, a very interesting person… She got kicked out of two [gyms], and at American Top Team (ATT) she threatened the guys, and it was caught on camera. She was under the influence of drugs, she threatened the guys, and she was kicked out of the gym. Because she was threatening to stab and so forth. Also stalked the wife of a fighter, who is pregnant — she also threatened to stab. In general, the police called her four times already here. She broke the doors… And that’s it — Maria Agapova, the UFC junkie.

“She was always going out — she wanted to go out all the time. And she started to get mad and freak out at everyone — like some kind of jealousy. She started threatening the guy, and he’s got a wife. And she started threatening his pregnant wife, texting her that she would stab her. Then at ATT, she hit on some guy. But it was all caught on video, and the owners of American Top Team kicked her out. Everyone got together and told her to pack her things and leave. And she started throwing herself at them, threatening them. I don’t know all the nuances, but I know there was a video of her throwing herself at people and threatening. They kicked her out. Then there were rumors that she was kicked out of [another gyn] as well. She was throwing herself at someone again in an inadequate state.”

It will have been a full year since Agapova last fought come August. The 9-2 prospect burst onto the scene after back-to-back highlight-reel performances in Invicta FC before adding another one with her UFC debut vs. Hannah Cifers.

Unfortunately for Agapova, her last fight saw her on the wrong end of the biggest betting upset in UFC history when suffering a second-round TKO loss to Shana Dobson. As for Moroz (10-3), her last fight came in March 2020 when defeating Mayra Bueno Silva. She was scheduled to face Manon Fiorot on June 5 but was forced out due to an eye injury.

“Since I trained with Mariya Agapova, I know a lot about her,” Moroz said. “I never said anything bad about her, but just stayed away from this person, because this person leads such a lifestyle — very bad. Mariya Agapova likes to take it seriously and she wasn’t even hiding [her weed smoking], she came and told me about it. She is such an open girl, but I would just listen and leave. But what she said, that she’d break everything [on] me, she wanted to hurt me on purpose [in training]… Because I didn’t support her in one thing by saying ‘Mariya, you have to think. You’re either an athlete or you’re walking around.’

“And she started telling everyone around her that she was going to break something on purpose at practice — to injure me. But when you tell everyone around you that you’re going to do something bad, then that’s what happens to you. That’s what happened to her — she got hurt herself.”

Moroz went on to note how she lived in the same neighborhood as Agapova and saw police at her house often with one instance resulting in Agapova being handcuffed. The “Iron Lady” also shared how USADA often came to ask her where Agapova was when they couldn’t seem to track her down.

Agapova has since been working with MMA Masters.