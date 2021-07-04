Michael Bisping respects Conor McGregor but is leaning towards Dustin Poirier in trilogy fight

Michael Bisping has a ton of respect for Conor McGregor, but that is not stopping ‘The Count’ from leaning towards Dustin Poirier in their upcoming trilogy.

McGregor (22-5 MMA) and Poirier (27-6 MMA) are set to collide for a third time on July 10, this after splitting their first two encounters. The pair initially squared off in a featherweight bout at UFC 178 in September of 2014, with the Irishman emerging victorious by way of first round knockout. Then, in their second contest at UFC 257 (this time at lightweight), ‘The Diamond’ was able to exact his revenge by stopping Conor McGregor with punches in the second round.

Given the outcome of in their most recent showdown this past January, former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping is once again leaning towards Dustin Poirier emerging victorious next week.

“Well I think… I mean to answer the question ‘who do you think it favors’, I would have to say that is favors Dustin (Poirier).” Bisping said to Helen Yee. “The reason I say that is because they just fought, and Dustin just knocked (Conor) out. Of course coming into this they are 1 a piece, but when Conor knocked out Dustin that was a long time ago. It was at 145lbs of course, so the ability to take a shot for Dustin is a little more improved. We saw he took the shots against Conor McGregor the last time.”

Michael Bisping continued:

“But I’ve got to say that I respect Conor here. Listen, I know a lot of people, you know some of his antics or whatever, I can’t say anything my god my antics were out of control. But you’ve got to respect what he’s doing here. I know personally, to walk back into the Octagon and fight somebody who just put you out. Knocked you out cold and left you on the canvas. To fight that person again, immediately afterwards, without getting a warmup fight with someone a little bit lower to boost your mojo and get the confidence back. That takes a lot of balls. You know, so you’ve got to respect what Conor is doing here.”

As for a final prediction, Michael Bisping offered the following:

“I think because of the momentum and because of the recent knockout that maybe lean towards Dustin. But, you can never underestimate Conor McGregor as we know.”

Who are you picking to win next Saturday’s trilogy fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier at UFC 264? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!