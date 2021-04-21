Jake Paul no longer following through on wrestling match with Ben Askren: “I’m choosing not to do it anymore because he’s a f*cking loser”

Jake Paul is no longer interested in having a pay-per-view wrestling match with his recent boxing opponent Ben Askren.

Askren (19-2 MMA), a former MMA champion, made his boxing debut against Paul this past Saturday night in Atlanta. The fight itself did not last long, as the YouTuber turned boxer dropped ‘Funky’ with a big right hand early in round one. When Askren got to his feet he was still noticeably wobbled so the referee waved off the fight.

The loss marked Ben’s third in a row, as he had previously suffered stoppage defeats to Jorge Masvidal and Demian Maia under the UFC banner.

According to Jake Paul, he had previously agreed to have a wrestling match with Ben Askren following their boxing bout under the Triller Fight Club banner. With that said, Paul (3-0) says he is no longer following through on that promise.

“What I love about power is having the ability to put people on and choosing not to. Ben and I were supposed to have a wrestling PPV match after the fight which would have easily generated millions of dollars. I’m choosing not to do it anymore because he’s a fucking loser.” – Paul wrote on Twitter.

Jake Paul is currently entertaining offers for his next fight. A number of current and former MMA fighters have been mentioned including Tyron Woodley, Daniel Cormier, BJ Penn, Dillon Danis and Nate Diaz.

Paul has publicly said that his ultimate goal is to fight and defeat former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor.

