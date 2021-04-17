‘Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren’ Live Results and Highlights

Jake Paul squares off with former MMA champion Ben Askren in the headliner of tonight’s Triller event at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Paul, a YouTube star turned professional boxer, and Askren, a former MMA champion, are slated to meet in an eight-round contest this evening in Georgia.

Askren (19-2 MMA) has never boxed as a professional before, but has a long and impressive combat sports record. A decorated wrestler at the collegiate and Olympic level, he is the former ONE Championship and Bellator welterweight titleholder. He also went 1-2 in the UFC welterweight division, beating Robbie Lawler by submission, and losing to Jorge Masvidal and Demian Maia by knockout and submission respectively.

Meanwhile, Jake Paul is 2-0 as a professional boxer, having picked up wins in a pair of celebrity boxing matches. The first of those wins came against YouTube personality Ali Eson Gib. The second occurred this past November, when he shut the lights out on former NBA star Nate Robinson. While Paul is currently dedicated to his boxing career, he earned his celebrity on YouTube, where he has more than 20 million subscribers.

In addition to Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren, tonight’s Triller event also features an intriguing heavyweight bout between former UFC champion Frank Mir and veteran boxer Steve Cunningham.

Mir (19-3 MMA) was originally slated to meet Antonio Tarver at tonight’s event, however the Georgia commission would not allow the former boxing champion to compete.

With that, Frank Mir was booked to fight former IBF cruiserweight champion Steve Cunningham for his professional boxing debut instead.

Cunningham (29-9-1) most recently saw action in August of 2017, where he suffered a unanimous decision loss to Andrew Tabiti.

Get of tonight’s Triller: ‘Paul vs. Askren’ results and highlights below:

Main Card (9pm EST on PPV)

Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren —

Regis Prograis vs. Ivan Redkach —

Steve Cunningham vs. Frank Mir —

Joe Fournier vs. Andres Felipe Robledo Lodono –

Prelim Fights (6pm EST)

Junior Younan vs. Jeyson Minda —

Lorenzo Simpson vs. Francisco Torres —

Quinton Randall vs. William Jackson — Randall def. Jackson by unanimous decision (80-70 x3)

