UFC 261: ‘Usman vs Masvidal 2’ Fight Card and Start Times

The UFC returns to pay-per-view once again this weekend with an arena full of fans in Jacksonville at UFC 261, headlined by Kamaru Usman vs Jorge Masvidal 2.
Event: UFC 261: Usman vs Masvidal 2
Date: Saturday, 24th April 2021
Location: VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, Jacksonville, Florida
Broadcast: ESPN+ – 5.45pm/8pm/10pm EST
The blockbuster event will feature three different title fights as the promotion aims to return with a real bang following a year of being without their faithful fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
There’s a lot on the line on nights like this and trust us when we say the card is looking stacked.
UFC 261 Main Card – ESPN+ (10pm EST)
- Welterweight Championship – Kamaru Usman [c] vs. Jorge Masvidal
- Women’s Strawweight Championship – Zhang Weili [c] vs. Rose Namajunas
- Women’s Flyweight Championship – Valentina Shevchenko [c] vs. Jessica Andrade
- Middleweight – Uriah Hall vs. Chris Weidman
- Light Heavyweight – Anthony Smith vs. Jimmy Crute
UFC 261 Prelims – ESPN+ (8pm EST)
- Welterweight – Alex Oliveira vs. Randy Brown
- Welterweight – Dwight Grant vs. Stefan Sekulic
- Middleweight – Karl Roberson vs. Brendan Allen
- Featherweight – Patrick Sabatini vs. Tristan Connelly
UFC 261 Early Prelims – ESPN+ (5.45pm EST)
- Bantamweight – Danaa Batgerel vs. Kevin Natividad
- Lightweight – Kazula Vargas vs. Rong Zhu
- Flyweight – Qileng Aori vs. Jeffrey Molina
- Women’s Strawweight – Na Liang vs. Ariane Carnelossi
The unpredictable nature of the Ultimate Fighting Championship means that this card is obviously subject to change, but with just a few days to go until fight night, there’s a real sense of excitement in the air.
The title fights are unpredictable, the prelims and early prelims are fun and the rest of the main card is guaranteed to produce fireworks.
Buckle up, because it’s going to be one hell of a night in the sunshine state.
Will Kamaru Usman once again defeat Jorge Masvidal to retain the welterweight title? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, BJPENN Nation!This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM