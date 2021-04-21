UFC 261: ‘Usman vs Masvidal 2’ Fight Card and Start Times

The UFC returns to pay-per-view once again this weekend with an arena full of fans in Jacksonville at UFC 261, headlined by Kamaru Usman vs Jorge Masvidal 2.

Event: UFC 261: Usman vs Masvidal 2

Date: Saturday, 24th April 2021

Location: VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, Jacksonville, Florida

Broadcast: ESPN+ – 5.45pm/8pm/10pm EST

The blockbuster event will feature three different title fights as the promotion aims to return with a real bang following a year of being without their faithful fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There’s a lot on the line on nights like this and trust us when we say the card is looking stacked.

UFC 261 Main Card – ESPN+ (10pm EST)

Welterweight Championship – Kamaru Usman [c] vs. Jorge Masvidal

Women’s Strawweight Championship – Zhang Weili [c] vs. Rose Namajunas

Women’s Flyweight Championship – Valentina Shevchenko [c] vs. Jessica Andrade

Middleweight – Uriah Hall vs. Chris Weidman

Light Heavyweight – Anthony Smith vs. Jimmy Crute

UFC 261 Prelims – ESPN+ (8pm EST)

Welterweight – Alex Oliveira vs. Randy Brown

Welterweight – Dwight Grant vs. Stefan Sekulic

Middleweight – Karl Roberson vs. Brendan Allen

Featherweight – Patrick Sabatini vs. Tristan Connelly

UFC 261 Early Prelims – ESPN+ (5.45pm EST)

Bantamweight – Danaa Batgerel vs. Kevin Natividad

Lightweight – Kazula Vargas vs. Rong Zhu

Flyweight – Qileng Aori vs. Jeffrey Molina

Women’s Strawweight – Na Liang vs. Ariane Carnelossi

The unpredictable nature of the Ultimate Fighting Championship means that this card is obviously subject to change, but with just a few days to go until fight night, there’s a real sense of excitement in the air.

The title fights are unpredictable, the prelims and early prelims are fun and the rest of the main card is guaranteed to produce fireworks.

Buckle up, because it’s going to be one hell of a night in the sunshine state.

