Report | Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. slated to earn huge paydays for Saturday’s exhibition bout

Boxing legends Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. are set to take home huge paydays for this Saturday night’s exhibition boxing match.

Tyson and Jones Jr., two of the greatest boxers of all time, will meet this Saturday at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, for a highly-anticipated exhibition boxing match. The bout is scheduled for eight, two-minute rounds, and the rules of the contest state there will be no judges ringside, plus there are no knockouts allowed. It is essentially a hard sparring session with plenty of rules designed so the 54-year-old Tyson and the 51-year-old Jones Jr. take as little damage as possible in the bout.

However, despite this being an exhibition bout and not a professional fight, both Tyson and Jones Jr. are set to take home big paydays this weekend. According to a report from Yahoo! Sports’ Kevin Iole, Tyson is set to take make a cool $10 million for this weekend’s big boxing match, while Jones Jr. will take home around $3 million.

Hearing that Tyson will make $10 million and Roy Jones +/- $3 million for their exhibition Saturday. — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) November 25, 2020

Hearing that Tyson will make $10 million and Roy Jones +/- $3 million for their exhibition Saturday.

For Tyson, this will be his first boxing match since 2005, and he hasn’t won a fight since 2003. 15 years later and at age 54 he is ready to step back into the ring and get a taste of action against Jones Jr., who is no slouch himself. Though he’s also an elder statesman at age 51, Jones Jr. has at least been an active fighter. Coming into this fight against Tyson, Jones Jr. has won 12 of his last 13 fights and he is currently riding a four-fight win streak. Though Tyson is the big name and who everyone is tuning into watch fight, Jones Jr. surely won’t be out of his element in the ring this weekend.

What do you think of the paydays for Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr.?