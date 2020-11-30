Dillon Danis responds to challenge from Jake Paul

Dillon Danis appears open to boxing Jake Paul.

In the lead-up to Paul’s fight against Nate Robinson, the YouTuber had been calling out several MMA fighters like Conor McGregor, Ben Askren, and Jorge Masvidal. But, even prior to that, he and Danis had been going back-and-forth.

So, following Paul’s devastating second-round knockout over Robinson, he once again called out Danis.

“I’ve been training my ass off for the past year. I’m taking this seriously. I have a long list of opponents I want to fight. Conor McGregor, Dillon Danis, I will knock both of them out. There’s my brother (Logan Paul), Austin McBroom,” Paul said after his win. “I want to be in the sport for a long time. I’m in love with it. Why not?”

To no surprise, after Jake Paul’s win, Dillon Danis took to social media to accept those challenges and make it clear he would beat up the 23-year-old.

you just fought a retired nba reject be careful what you wish for little guy @jakepaul — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) November 29, 2020

He then followed it up by mocking Paul as he tweeted a picture of him in a costume when he was younger.

“dance for me bitch @jakepaul,” he added.

Dillon Danis is currently just 2-0 in MMA with both his wins coming in Bellator. The 27-year-old submitted Kyle Walker and Max Humphrey in the first round but has not fought since June of 2019. Since then, he has been dealing with injuries. But, even though he is a grappler, once he is healthy, he is open to the idea of boxing Paul.

Jake Paul, meanwhile, is coming off a brutal KO win over Nate Robinson in his second professional fight. In January, he scored a first-round TKO over fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib. Although he has yet to fight a real boxer, Paul is no doubt taking the sport seriously and wants to fight a legit fighter next time out.

