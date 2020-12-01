Diego Sanchez says he is looking for an opponent for his retirement fight

Diego Sanchez appears close to hanging up the gloves.

Following Sanchez’s UFC 253 loss to Jake Matthews, many wondered what would be next for him. Some thought he should retire but he made it clear he would look to continue fighting.

Yet, since then, it appears Sanchez has been doing some thinking and he is ready for his retirement fight and searching for the right opponent.

“Diego Sanchez. “I feel like I always knew fighting was what I wanted to do.” The end of this fighting lifestyle approaches very soon. Retirement fight needs to be the proper opponent and I’m checking out of this game,” Sanchez wrote on Instagram.

Immediately, one fight that makes sense for Sanchez’s retirement fight is Demian Maia. Both men have called for the fight to happen, and it could serve as the retirement bout for both legends. It is also a scrap the fans have called for, for years.

Sanchez also called out several other legends like Donald Cerrone, Dan Hardy, and Conor McGregor in recent tweets. Yet, all three seem unlikely to happen for his next opponent.

Before the loss to Matthews, Sanchez had a DQ win over Michel Pereira to get back into the win column after being dominated by Michael Chiesa. Before the loss to Chiesa, many thought Sanchez was back. He was on a two-fight winning streak with a TKO win over Mickey Gall and a decision win over Craig White. He also holds notable wins over Clay Guida, Kenny Florian, and Nick Diaz.

When and who Sanchez will fight next is to be seen. But, after this recent post, it appears the next time he makes the walk to the Octagon, it will be his last.

Who would you like to see Diego Sanchez fight in his retirement bout? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!