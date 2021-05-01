Diaz manager on Khamzat Chimaev: “He’s a good prospect, respectfully, but he hasn’t earned the right to a mega-fight vs. Nick Diaz”

Nick Diaz will not be making his highly anticipated Octagon return against Khamzat Chimaev according to his manager Kevin Mubenga.

Earlier this week, Chris Taylor of BJPENN.com reported that the eldest Diaz brother had been formally offered a fight with Chimaev for later this summer.

According to sources, Nick Diaz has in fact been offered a fight with Khamzat Chimaev for his proposed Octagon return. Nothing set in stone yet. But the offer has been made. #UFC #MMA — Chris Taylor (@CTaylor_96) April 27, 2021

“According to sources, Nick Diaz has in fact been offered a fight with Khamzat Chimaev for his proposed Octagon return. Nothing set in stone yet. But the offer has been made.”

However, according to Mubenga, Team Diaz has no intention of signing up for a fight with ‘Borz’ at this time.

“He’s a good prospect, respectfully, but he hasn’t earned the right to a mega-fight vs. Nick Diaz,” Mubenga told ESPN. “So let’s put those rumors to rest. Nate’s up first; our focus is on that. We will narrow down more deserving opponents (for Nick) after the fight.”

Nick Diaz (26-9 MMA), who is one of the most popular fighters in MMA history, has not competed since a 2015 no-contest with Anderson Silva. With that said, the former Strikeforce welterweight champion began teasing a 2021 comeback earlier this year.

The Stockton native was in attendance for last weekend’s UFC 261 event, and apparently met with UFC President Dana White immediately following the festivities.

“A gentlemen never tells.” – Nick Diaz posted while entering the arena in Jacksonville.

While the proposed fight with Khamzat Chimaev clearly did not appeal to the Diaz camp, Nick definitely has other options for his return including potential rematches with Robbie Lawler and Carlos Condit.

