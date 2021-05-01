Video | Dana White drops the ball during Ion Cutelaba and Dustin Jacoby faceoff

Dana White seemingly dropped the ball during Friday’s UFC Vegas 25 faceoff between light heavyweight fighters Ion Cutelaba and Dustin Jacoby.

Just two weeks after blaming matchmaker Sean Shelby for allowing “wild man” Jeremy Stephens to push and injure Drakker Klose at the UFC Vegas 24 weigh-ins, the promotional President found himself standing in similar shoes on Friday afternoon.

Dana White was in charge of handling yesterday’s fighter faceoffs and should have known that there was a potential for fireworks when Ion Cutelaba took the stage.

The Moldovan native has had issues keeping his hands to himself during previous faceoffs, and that trend continued at Friday’s UFC Vegas 25 ceremonies.

As seen in the video below courtesy of MMA journalist Helen Yee, Cutelaba once again got physical with his opponent, this time grabbing the neck of Dustin Jacoby.

Things get heated as Ion Cutelaba grabs Dustin Jacoby’s neck #UFCVegas25 pic.twitter.com/nhyh1yuc5n — Helen Yee (@HelenYeeSports) April 30, 2021

It was only two weeks ago that Dana White explained how it was the responsibility of UFC officials like himself and Sean Shelby to ensure that fighters do not get physical at faceoffs.

“I mean there is a rule. I mean that is why were there, Sean Shelby missed that one.” White told Bronsteter when asked if a new rule should be implemented preventing fighters from getting physical at weigh-ins. “Sean Shelby, you know. Sean and I see the thing differently. I saw it on social media and called him immediately. I was at my daughters, I was in Orlando at the ESPN cheerleading competition. I saw the thing happen on social media and I called Sean and was like ‘Dude, where was your head on that one?’”

Dana White continued:

“You know, he was coming in hot, and it is Jeremy Stephens, he’s just a savage. I mean, yeah we’re not standing there to look good and take pictures. We are there to make sure that doesn’t happen.”

What do you think of Dana White dropping the ball just two weeks after throwing Sean Shelby under the bus? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!