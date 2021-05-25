Jon Jones fires back at Chael Sonnen over his recent comments: “All you had to do was survive the first round and all your dreams would’ve came true”

Jon Jones has blasted Chael Sonnen over his recent comments.

After Jones tweeted he was about to give birth to something big, Sonnen clapped back with a funny response.

“Jon There’s more elegant ways to let the world know you picked up a Laxative company as a sponsor,” Sonnen tweeted about Jones.

It was a subtle jab from Chael Sonnen, yet Jon Jones didn’t seem to like it and took to social media to blast the former UFC title challenger. The former UFC light heavyweight champion issued several tweets that have now been deleted.

“As successful as you are it’s crazy to see you living in my shadow the way you do. Just remember losers focus on winners,” Jones wrote in several tweets. “All you had to do was survive the first round and all your dreams would’ve came true. I get why you hate me.

“What do you do when someone kicks your ass in real life, cyber bully. I’d love to have dinner at your house one night, I’ve absolutely run that b***h. I’d have you brinign me coffee. It’s like as soon as you run out of things to talk about you put my big ass dick right back in your mouth. Never met anyone like you,” Jones added.

Of course, Jon Jones is talking about UFC 159 where Jones had broke his toe in the first round against Chael Sonnen. The fight likely would’ve been stopped had it gone into the second round, but “Bones” earned a first-round TKO win with just 27 seconds left in the round.

This will likely not be the last time Jones and Sonnen have a heated back-and-forth. The two take shots at one another quite often and it will be interesting to see what Sonnen has to say about this.

What do you make of Jon Jones blasting Chael Sonnen?