CFFC 99 bout temporarily halted due to a giant moth in the cage (Video)

A giant moth temporarily halted the action during a middleweight bout between Nah-Shon Burrell and Khetag Pliev at tonight’s CFFC 99 event.

Burrell and Pliev collided in the co-headliner of Saturday’s Cage Fury Fighting Championships event which aired exclusively on UFC Fight Pass.

Shortly after the contest began the referee decided to call a stop to the action due to a large flying insect that had entered the cage.

While some fans questioned the referees decision to pause the contest, film crews later captured an image of the flying intruder which proved to be a giant moth.

Check out the photo of the beast below courtesy of @Grabaka_Hitman on Twitter:

Ok that is a big ass moth pic.twitter.com/TJGRtzmwCV — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) August 15, 2021

Once the giant moth was removed the action resumed and Nah-Shon continued to batter Khetag Pliev with strikes.

Could have been stopped, but then Pliev ends up on top! #CFFC99 pic.twitter.com/SsAWrEbOn7 — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) August 15, 2021

Burrell would eventually put Pliev away for good in the third round with the following sensational one punch KO.

And Nah-Shon Burrell gets the walkoff KO! #CFFC99 Dang! pic.twitter.com/fMgGHALkDg — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) August 15, 2021

With tonight’s emphatic victory Nah-Shon Burrell moves to 18-11 overall in his mixed martial arts career.

Meanwhile, Khetag Pliev drops to 5-2 in defeat.

