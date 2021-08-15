Santiago Ponzinibbio wants to beat up Belal Muhammad so he learns to “keep his mouth shut”

UFC welterweight Santiago Ponzinibbio is looking to score a fight with Belal Muhammad for his next Octagon appearance.

Ponzinibbio (28-4 MMA) was last seen in action at June’s UFC Vegas 28 event, where he earned a unanimous decision victory over Miguel Baeza. That win moved the Argentine back into the win column, as he had previously suffered a knockout loss to Li Jingliang back in January.

Now having won 8 of his last 9 fight overall, Santiago Ponzinibbio is hoping to secure a big fight for his next walk to the Octagon.

“I want to fight soon – September,” Ponzinibbio told MMA Fighting. “There are plenty of guys that are just waiting, but these days I saw Belal calling out Magny for the September 25 card. Brother, I think that’s a great fight [for me]. [Muhammad] was always ranked behind me, and he called me out a couple of fights ago,” he continued. “He asked to fight me when I wasn’t fighting, he talked about me. Since he’s all that brave and mentioned my name, I want to see if he really is that brave.”

Santiago Ponzinibbio continued:

“It can be on that card.” Ponzinibbio said of UFC 266 in Las Vegas. “Or we can do a main event – a five-round fight to beat him up a lot so he learns to keep his mouth shut. I think it would be entertaining for the company. I think it’s a good matchup. I think it’s a fun fight because of our style. We like to stand and trade, and those are the type of fight that we wanna see like my last fight, a war. His last fight, wow, it was so boring. I was there, watching it live. People want to see blood and punches to the face, and I’ll give them that.”

Belal Muhammad (19-3 MMA) is currently riding a six fight unbeaten streak. During that stretch ‘Remember the Name’ has scored wins over Lyman Good, Dhiego Lima and most recently Demian Maia.

