Boulder shooting suspect Ahmad Alissa was two-time gold medalist in NAGA grappling tournaments

Boulder shooting suspect Ahmad Alissa was a two-time gold medalist in North American Grappling Association (NAGA) grappling tournaments.

On Monday, a suspect allegedly shot and killed 10 people in a Boulder, Colorado grocery store in what can only be described as another tragic mass shooting in the United States. On Tuesday, police identified the shooter as Ahmad Alissa, a 21-year-old man who has since been charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder in connection with the shootings.

After being positively identified, internet sleuths immediately went to his Facebook profile to learn more about him. Alissa’s Facebook page has since been deleted, but some photos were able to be taken from his profile. In one of the photos, Alissa is seen holding up two gold medals from NAGA, the North American Grappling Association. According to Rita Katz of SITE Intelligence Group, Alissa often posted about mixed martial arts and grappling on his Facebook page. In the photo below, you can see him holding up his grappling awards.

1) BREAKING: #BoulderColorado shooting suspect Ahmad Alissa 21 being charged w 10 counts 1st degree murder. No mention of it being investigated as terror. On social media, Alissa says he was born in Syria & came to US in 2002; studying comp sci & interested in wrestling/MMA. pic.twitter.com/YoaSBgqszW — Rita Katz (@Rita_Katz) March 23, 2021

According to the tournament tracking website Smoothcomp, Alissa won two gold medals at the NAGA Colorado Grappling Championship in March 2019. The website lists the 21-year-old Alissa as being affiliated with the Carlos Gracie jiu-jitsu team. The tournament results listed him as winning a gold medal in the 2019 MEN NO-GI / NOVICE / 150-159.9 (LIGHT WEIGHT) / ADULT division over William Fox by submission. In addition, he also won gold in the MEN GI / WHITE / 150-159.9 (LIGHT WEIGHT) / ADULT division after defeating Simon Dellea and Mike DeTraglia III on points. The photo of Ahmad Alissa making the rounds on social media show him holding up the two gold medals that he won at that tournament.