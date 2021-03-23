Khama Worthy believes he will pick apart Jamie Mullarkey, confident he has “a few ways to finish”

Khama Worthy is confident he will return to the win column on the main card of UFC 260.

Worthy is coming off a first-round knockout loss to Ottman Azaitar last September and he was hoping to return to the Octagon much sooner. However, the UFC had different plans and was offered to fight Jamie Mullarkey at UFC 260, who is 0-2 in the UFC.

Although Mullarkey is winless in the UFC, Worthy knows that makes him dangerous given that he is likely fighting for his job.

“He is tough. He has fought two tough guys in the UFC. In my first three fights, my opponents had a combined record of like 34-5 or something like that, like a 90 percent finish rate. You are in the UFC, you will get tough fights and he just didn’t win his first two,” Worthy said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “I’m not looking past him. In fact, the way I’m looking at it is I’m pretty sure this is the most dangerous Jamie Mullarkey ever because when he loses this fight, he will get cut.

“He will be coming out ready to go. I’m anticipating him to be dangerous and I think it is a good matchup and a fun fight,” Worthy continued. “I’m not about chasing ranked guys because I’m not getting paid ranked money. I did just get a new contract. I’m making more money than before and I’m slowly getting to where I need to be.”

When the fight begins, Khama Worthy knows he is the better striker and expects to pick Mullarkey apart. However, he does expect the Australian to shoot early and often once “The Death Star” lands something big.

“F*ck yeah. When I start picking him the f*ck apart he will start shooting on me in the first two minutes of the first round. I will be lighting his ass up,” Worthy said. “The minute he starts getting lit up, he will shoot and I will probably knee him in his f*cking face. As soon as he starts getting uncomfortable in the striking range he shoots.”

Although Khama Worthy expects Mullarkey to shoot, he’s confident he will keep the fight standing and eventually find the stoppage win. Yet, Worthy isn’t focused on getting the finish as he knows Mullarkey is very durable.

“I hit differently. If he sits in front of me as he did to Riddell, I have a few ways to finish,” Worthy said. “He is tough as f*ck, I might just have to pick him apart for three rounds.”

If Khama Worthy ends up getting his hand raised and returns to the win column, he won’t be calling anyone out. Instead, the goal is to just be active in 2021 and make as much as possible.

“I don’t give a sh*t about names. I would like to fight someone who has been in the UFC for a bit,” Worthy concluded. “But, I’m probably looking at six or seven fights before I start asking for people. I’ll fight the fights according to me. There are too many guys at lightweight.”

