Amanda Ribas makes most respectful callout imaginable, ‘Hey, Yan Xiaonan, how are you?!’

Amanda Ribas has always been one of the nicest fighters in the UFC.

The rising Brazilian superstar has been out of action since January but it hasn’t been without a lack of effort. Now, Ribas has a name in mind for a return, and let it be known on Thursday.

“Heyy @yanxiaonan how are you?” Ribas asked over Twitter. “I was thinking..almost all fighters in our weight division have a scheduled fight..How about schedule ours too? I think it would be a GREAAT fight😍😍😍”

Amanda Ribas (10-2) last fought at UFC 257 against Marina Rodriguez. Unfortunately for the strawweight hopeful, it was her first time tasting defeat inside the Octagon. The surging Rodriguez found the target early into round two to put Ribas away via TKO.

Angela Hill was initially set to act as the possible rebound for Ribas at UFC Vegas 28 last month. However, Ribas was forced out due to COVID-19-like symptoms and Hill has now gone on to be rebooked for her rematch with Tecia Torres at UFC 265 on August 7.

As for the No. 4 ranked Yan Xiaonan (13-2), she is also fresh off of her first UFC loss. China’s “Fury” rattled off an impressive six-fight winning streak to begin her time with the UFC. In a would-be top contender bout last month, former champion Carla Esparza put a halt to that with a dominant showing that ended via second-round TKO.

Unless the No. 11 ranked Amanda Ribas knows something we don’t, Yan isn’t her only option. Michelle Waterson and Joanna Jedrzejczyk have yet to be scheduled while Zhang Weili and Carla Esparza wait to see who faces Rose Namajunas next. Ultimately, it will be interesting to see who the smiley American Top Team product sees standing across from her in the near future.