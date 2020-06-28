Mike Perry wants to train with Yoel Romero for middleweight matchup with a “despicable Englishman”

Mike Perry is looking to train with former UFC title challenger Yoel Romero following his unanimous decision victory over Mickey Gall.

‘Platinum’ squared off with Gall in the co-headliner of tonight’s UFC on ESPN 12 event in Las Vegas and emerged victorious by way of a dominant decision.

During the three-round contest, Perry displayed an evolving ground game which he utilized to help him clinch victory over Gall this evening.

The win snapped a two-fight losing skid for ‘Platinum’, who announced his future plans in a post-fight interview with ESPN‘s Brett Okamoto.

I asked Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) if he would consider reaching out to the Diaz brothers in his search for a new team. He says he wants to work with Yoel Romero (@YoelRomeroMMA) because he wants to move up to 185 to fight some despicable Englishman he refused to say by name. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) June 28, 2020

Perry is clearly referring to middleweight Darren Till, although he did not say so by name.

‘Platinum’ and The Liverpool native have been going back and forth on social media for months now. Their online beef recently culminated in Till creating a Mike Perry diss site.

Darren Till is scheduled to fight former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker in the headliner of next month’s UFC Fight Island event on July 25.

Mike Perry had taken a ton of heat ahead of tonight’s matchup with Mickey Gall due to the fact that his girlfriend would be his lone corner representative.

However, Perry’s gamble paid off and he is now looking to build off the momentum of tonight’s win by joining forces with Yoel Romero.

