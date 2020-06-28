Pros react to Dustin Poirier defeating Dan Hooker at UFC on ESPN 12

A lightweight scrap featuring former interim champion Dustin Poirier taking on Dan Hooker headlined tonight’s UFC on ESPN 12 event.

Poirier (25-6 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since suffering a submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov in his bid for the undisputed lightweight title at UFC 242. Prior to the setback, ‘The Diamond’ had put together a six-fight unbeaten streak, which included stoppage victories over Anthony Pettis, Eddie Alvarez and Justin Gaethje.

Meanwhile, Dan Hooker (20-8 MMA) entered tonight’s UFC headliner on a three-fight win streak, his latest being a split decision victory over Paul Felder in February.

Tonight’s UFC on ESPN 12 main event proved to be an absolute war. After Dan Hooker appeared to be getting the better of Dustin Poirier through the opening two rounds, ‘The Diamond’ would rally late to force a definitive round five. In the final five minutes, Poirier was able to get the better of Hooker who was clearly losing steam. In the end, Dustin was awarded a unanimous decision victory from the judges in attendance.

Official UFC on ESPN 12 Result: Dustin Poirier def. Dan Hooker by unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 48-46)

Check out how the pros reacted to Poirier defeating Hooker below:

Seriously @danthehangman coming out to Gates IDGT is so disrespectful but genius lol. Dustin has come out to this song numerous times lol — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) June 28, 2020

I’m so happy right now! The diamond is back! @DustinPoirier #UFCfightnight — Walt Harris (@thebigticket205) June 28, 2020

Boy o boy this about to be a scrap!!! #UFCVegas4 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) June 28, 2020

Hooker looks tricky — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) June 28, 2020

I don’t see this fight going the distance — Randa Markos (@randamma) June 28, 2020

These dudes are trying to kill each other — Lumberjack Ben (@Benaskren) June 28, 2020

This is high-level fighting folks! #UFCVegas4 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) June 28, 2020

2 boys that want it. Great fight #UFCVegas4 — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) June 28, 2020

Craaazyyy!! Poirer will take over — Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) June 28, 2020

I already want this fight to be run back another time… 😱😱 #UFCVegas4 — Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) June 28, 2020

It hurts my face watching this fight. #UFCVegas4 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) June 28, 2020

The best fight in 2020 is coming out of the APEX @ufc #UFCVegas4 — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) June 28, 2020

If the judges don’t realize Porier is winning the guard position I’ll lose my mind @ufc @espn #UFCVegas4 — Frank Mir (@thefrankmir) June 28, 2020

This is crazy — Dan “50k” Ige (@Dynamitedan808) June 28, 2020

Poirer keeps it standing and he got this, chapeau to both #UFCVegas4 — Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) June 28, 2020

What a fight 👊🏿👊🏿 #UFCVegas4 — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) June 28, 2020

Dustin Poirier vs. Dan Hooker post-fight reactions:

That was one five round fight I’d watch anytime 👌🏾 #UFCVegas4 nonstop action from bell to bell. Respect guys #PoirierVsHooker — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) June 28, 2020

Congratulations @DustinPoirier great fight — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) June 28, 2020

That was an awesome fight. Good win for @DustinPoirier and @danthehangman definitely deserves a seat at the big dog table. — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) June 28, 2020

Great🥇Fight, Well Done Gentlemen #ufcvegas4 ⚔️🕶 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) June 28, 2020

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on June 27, 2020