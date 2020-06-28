Pros react to Dustin Poirier defeating Dan Hooker at UFC on ESPN 12

A lightweight scrap featuring former interim champion Dustin Poirier taking on Dan Hooker headlined tonight’s UFC on ESPN 12 event.

Poirier (25-6 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since suffering a submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov in his bid for the undisputed lightweight title at UFC 242. Prior to the setback, ‘The Diamond’ had put together a six-fight unbeaten streak, which included stoppage victories over Anthony Pettis, Eddie Alvarez and Justin Gaethje.

Meanwhile, Dan Hooker (20-8 MMA) entered tonight’s UFC headliner on a three-fight win streak, his latest being a split decision victory over Paul Felder in February.

Tonight’s UFC on ESPN 12 main event proved to be an absolute war. After Dan Hooker appeared to be getting the better of Dustin Poirier through the opening two rounds, ‘The Diamond’ would rally late to force a definitive round five. In the final five minutes, Poirier was able to get the better of Hooker who was clearly losing steam. In the end, Dustin was awarded a unanimous decision victory from the judges in attendance.

Official UFC on ESPN 12 Result: Dustin Poirier def. Dan Hooker by unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 48-46)

