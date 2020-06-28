Photo | Gina Carano poses nude in tasteful fashion

Women’s mixed martial arts icon Gina Carano posed nude in tasteful fashion this evening on the popular social media platform Instagram.

The former Stikeforce women’s featherweight title challenger, Carano (7-1 MMA), competed in mixed martials arts from June of 2006 until August of 2009, mainly under the Elite XC banner.

Since retiring from the sport, Gina Carano has gone on to find success in Hollywood. The 38-year-old co-starred in the massively popular movie series “Fast and The Furious 6” opposite megastar Dwayne Johnson, this before most recently having a key role in the ongoing Star Wars: The Mandalorian series.

Tonight Gina Carano took to Instagram where she posted the following classy photo while quoting the late great Prince.

“I find freedom sexy. I find freedom so sexy I can’t even explain it to you. You wake up every day and feel like you can do anything.” – Prince

Gina Carano’s lone loss in MMA came at the hands of MMA legend Cris Cyborg, who stopped her in the very first round of their highly anticipated Strikeforce title fight in 2009.

At one point in time there were talks between Carano and the UFC to have her return to fighting for a fight with then UFC champion Ronda Rousey.

Back in November, Gina Carano spoke to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani and revealed why a fight with ‘Rowdy’ never came to frution.

Here’s what Carano said (h/t Aaron Bronsteter).

Gina Carano tells @arielhelwani that she was offered $1 million to face Ronda Rousey. She asked UFC brass for the time to build a camp for 6 months and the following day, Carano says Dana White was talking about signing Carano to face Rousey and she felt pressured. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) November 25, 2019

According to Carano, she was offered $1 million to fight Rousey in what would have been by far the biggest fight in women’s MMA history at the time. Instead, Carano says that UFC president Dana White pressured her into accepting the fight, and thus it did not end up happening.

In addition, Gina Carano revealed she accidentally received a nasty text message from White during contract negotiations.

Carano then says that she was accidentally sent a nasty text from Dana White that was about her. He eventually apologized for it and the Ronda fight never came into fruition. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) November 25, 2019

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on June 27, 2020