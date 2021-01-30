WWE’s Bill Goldberg says he “would have loved” to fight in MMA, believes his stand-up skills would have played well

WWE superstar Bill Goldberg says he “would have loved” to fight in MMA, adding that he believes his stand-up would have played well.

Goldberg continues to thrive in the pro wrestling industry and is set to face Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship at Royal Rumble this Sunday.

Despite having reached incredible feats with WCW and his current employer the WWE, Bill Goldberg can’t help to think what could have been if he decided to try his hand at MMA.

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, the wrestling icon discussed his previous ambitions to become a professional fighter.

“If you know anything about my background when it comes to MMA, I had one of largest MMA gyms in the country back in the late ’90s. That was a dream of mine.”

Bill Goldberg trained with the likes of UFC Hall of Famers Randy Couture and Mark Coleman back in the day, so how does he think he would have done in the Octagon?

“I think my stand up skills would have played well, no question,” Goldberg told TMZ Sports. “Because a lot of people have no idea as to what I’ve done in the past.”

“But, I’d be lacking in the ground game, there’s no doubt — and the problem with a guy like myself is I’d end up hurting myself more so than getting hurt by the other person. I’ll break a hand on someone’s face! I’ll blow my shoulder out trying to choke somebody! At the end of the day, I’m my own worst enemy!” Bill Goldberg continued:

“So the longwinded answer is absolutely I would have loved to have done it if the opportunity was such that it was comparable, if not more advantageous, in the world of professional wrestling. But, at the time, it was a no-brainer for me.”

