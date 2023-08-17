Zhang Weili shares her gameplan for UFC 292 title fight with Amanda Lemos: “Fight like water”

By Susan Cox - August 17, 2023

Strawweight champion Zhang Weili is sharing her gameplan for her UFC 292 title fight with Amanda Lemos.

Weili Zhang, Carla Esparza, UFC 281, UFC

UFC 292 takes place this coming Saturday, August 19th at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. The co-main event will feature current champion Zhang Weili (23-3 MMA) going up against Amanda Lemos (13-2 MMA) in the women’s strawweight title fight.

Weili, 34, has won 2 in a row coming into Saturday’s matchup, defeating Joanna Jedrzejczyk (16-5 MMA) and Carla Esparza (19-7 MMA) respectively.

Lemos, 36, will also be entering the Octagon with two victories in her last two fights, against Michelle Waterson-Gomez (18-11 MMA) and most recently Marina Rodriguez (16-3 MMA).

While speaking to reporters (through an interpreter) at yesterday’s UFC 292 media day, Zhang Weili shared her thoughts concerning her upcoming fight with Lemos (h/t MMAJunkie):

“Lemos is good – I admit she’s a very good fighter. She’s aggressive, and her fighting style, she possess the knockout power. So do I. And what I want to showcase more in this fight is to fight like water. I can fight very flowing, smooth and seamless. I can be water. Just wrap her up. And if she makes any tiny mistake, I can catch it and finish her.”

Continuing, when asked if she was disappointed the co-main event hasn’t received as much attention as the main event, Weili replied:

“I don’t feel that way. What I feel is actually a lot of people focused and concerned on my fight, especially in China. A lot of people follow this fight and want to watch this. Maybe in the U.S., maybe more people are more concerned about O’Malley and Sterling’s fight, but I do feel there’s a lot of people that will watch our fight.”

It will indeed be Sean O’Malley (16-1 MMA) vs Aljamain Sterling (23-3 MMA) in the main event title fight at bantamweight. ‘Funk Master’ will be looking to defend his crown against ‘Sugar’ this Saturday night.

Concluding the 34-year-old Zhang Weili voiced her prediction concerning her fight with Lemos:

“Let’s see Saturday in the octagon. Then we will will have the answer.”

Will you be watching this weekend? Do you believe Weili can hold on to her strawweight title?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

UFC UFC 292 Weili Zhang

