Joanna Jedrzejczyk exits USADA testing pool, officially notifies UFC of retirement

Joanna Jedrzejczyk Officially Retires

Ultimately, Joanna Jedrzejczyk pulled out of the USADA pool and informed the UFC that she is done fighting inside the Octagon. MMAFighting.com brought word of the news.

In late 2022, the Polish bruiser told TNT Sports that she considered giving UFC President Dana White a call about potentially making that walk once again. In the end, Jedrzejczyk did not make that phone call. Here’s what she told Adam Catterall at the time:

“It’s still hard. It was a spontaneous decision. But, during fight week I felt that if something (happened) I will retire, and it happened. The craziest thing about my retirement is my last camp was the best camp in my fighting career and I felt so good. I was probably not one of the best, but in the best shape ever,” Jedrzejczyk said. “Weili Zhang caught me, and I went down. It just happened. But, two weeks ago, I went crazy, man. I was calling my management; I was about to call Dana (White) and Hunter (Campbell) to bring me back. Actually, I had this conversation with my coach, Mike Brown, and Dan Lambert, the owner of ATT. But yeah, it’s hard to like sit, think, like you’ve done so much, your legacies so big. I’ve been this for the last 19 years of my life.”