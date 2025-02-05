Dricus du Plessis praises Alex Pereira as one of the greatest combat sports athletes ever

By Harry Kettle - February 5, 2025

UFC champion Dricus du Plessis has praised Alex Pereira as one of the greatest combat sports athletes ever ahead of UFC 312.

Alex Pereira, Dricus Du Plessis, UFC 305, UFC

In the last couple of years, Alex Pereira has blown MMA fans and media members away. He has been on an absolute tear, to the point where he is now known as a two-weight world champion. While he lost his middleweight crown, he’s the current king of the light heavyweight division, and he isn’t planning on surrendering that title anytime soon.

RELATED: Dricus du Plessis reacts to Alex Pereira cornering Sean Strickland at UFC 312: ‘They don’t even speak the same language’

Of course, Pereira also has some other targets in mind for his future in the sport. One of them is Dricus du Plessis, the current UFC middleweight champion. ‘Poatan’ is also expected to corner Sean Strickland in his battle with DDP at UFC 312 this weekend.

During a recent interview, du Plessis had some surprisingly kind words for Pereira.

du Plessis praises Pereira

“I think he is one of the greatest combat athletes to ever live,” Du Plessis told Mark Bouris. “He is a phenomenal athlete. To go in a short period of time from a different sport and not just a different sport, kickboxing, which is not a great base for MMA. It helps, but if that’s the only thing you know, not a great base if you’re going to go up against these wrestling guys. He came in and just went through everyone after being one of the greatest K1 kickboxers to ever live.

“I mean, multiple titles at the highest level, comes in a short period of time and became middleweight champion, goes to light heavyweight, becomes champion, and being one of the biggest names, like always ready to fight. I have the world’s respect for him as a fighter, as a person even, I think. We are rivals, but I have the utmost respect for what he’s achieved in the sport, and he’s truly one of the GOATS to ever – not do MMA or in the UFC, in combat sports.

“I think probably the most achieved combat sports athlete the world’s ever seen.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Alex Pereira Dricus du Plessis UFC

Related

Terrance McKinney

UFC star Terrance McKinney lays out his plans for the remainder of 2025

Harry Kettle - February 5, 2025
Zhang Weili Joe Rogan UFC 292
UFC

Zhang Weili believes she can solve Tatiana Suarez puzzle at UFC 312

Harry Kettle - February 5, 2025

UFC strawweight champion Zhang Weili backs herself to find success against Tatiana Suarez at UFC 312.

Khamzat Chimaev
Khamzat Chimaev

Chael Sonnen believes Khamzat Chimaev could serve as back-up fighter for UFC 312 main event

Harry Kettle - February 5, 2025

MMA analyst Chael Sonnen believes Khamzat Chimaev may end up serving as the back-up fighter for the UFC 312 main event.

Belal Muhammad, Leon Edwards, UFC 304
Leon Edwards

Leon Edwards labels Belal Muhammad as the 'worst' fighter of all-time while calling for rematch

Cole Shelton - February 4, 2025

Leon Edwards is certain that he is a better fighter than Belal Muhammad.

Dricus Du Plessis and Sean Strickland
Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland expecting another "five-round war" against Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 312

Cole Shelton - February 4, 2025

Sean Strickland is expecting another war against Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 312.

Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov fan

WATCH | Conor McGregor spits in the face of fan who taunted him over Khabib Nurmagomedov loss

Josh Evanoff - February 4, 2025
Gilbert Burns and Colby Covington
Colby Covington

Chael Sonnen confirms Colby Covington's next opponent will likely be Gilbert Burns: "He will fight again"

Josh Evanoff - February 4, 2025

Chael Sonnen has revealed Colby Covington will likely face Gilbert Burns in his UFC return.

Conor McGregor, Logan Paul
Logan Paul

Logan Paul shares his side of recent run-in with Conor McGregor: "He was cracked out!"

Josh Evanoff - February 4, 2025

Logan Paul has shared his side of his recent run-in with former UFC champion Conor McGregor.

Jiri Prochazka
UFC

Jiri Prochazka reveals who he wants next following recent UFC 311 knockout win: "One of these three...."

Josh Evanoff - February 4, 2025

Former UFC light-heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka knows who he wants next.

Dricus du Plessis
Israel Adesanya

UFC 312 headliner Dricus du Plessis reveals fight that made him more nervous than his first title bout

Fernando Quiles - February 4, 2025

Reigning UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis has named the one fight that had him more nervous than any other bout in his career.