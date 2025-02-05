Dricus du Plessis praises Alex Pereira as one of the greatest combat sports athletes ever

UFC champion Dricus du Plessis has praised Alex Pereira as one of the greatest combat sports athletes ever ahead of UFC 312.

In the last couple of years, Alex Pereira has blown MMA fans and media members away. He has been on an absolute tear, to the point where he is now known as a two-weight world champion. While he lost his middleweight crown, he’s the current king of the light heavyweight division, and he isn’t planning on surrendering that title anytime soon.

Of course, Pereira also has some other targets in mind for his future in the sport. One of them is Dricus du Plessis, the current UFC middleweight champion. ‘Poatan’ is also expected to corner Sean Strickland in his battle with DDP at UFC 312 this weekend.

During a recent interview, du Plessis had some surprisingly kind words for Pereira.