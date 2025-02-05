Dricus du Plessis praises Alex Pereira as one of the greatest combat sports athletes ever
UFC champion Dricus du Plessis has praised Alex Pereira as one of the greatest combat sports athletes ever ahead of UFC 312.
In the last couple of years, Alex Pereira has blown MMA fans and media members away. He has been on an absolute tear, to the point where he is now known as a two-weight world champion. While he lost his middleweight crown, he’s the current king of the light heavyweight division, and he isn’t planning on surrendering that title anytime soon.
Of course, Pereira also has some other targets in mind for his future in the sport. One of them is Dricus du Plessis, the current UFC middleweight champion. ‘Poatan’ is also expected to corner Sean Strickland in his battle with DDP at UFC 312 this weekend.
During a recent interview, du Plessis had some surprisingly kind words for Pereira.
du Plessis praises Pereira
“I think he is one of the greatest combat athletes to ever live,” Du Plessis told Mark Bouris. “He is a phenomenal athlete. To go in a short period of time from a different sport and not just a different sport, kickboxing, which is not a great base for MMA. It helps, but if that’s the only thing you know, not a great base if you’re going to go up against these wrestling guys. He came in and just went through everyone after being one of the greatest K1 kickboxers to ever live.
“I mean, multiple titles at the highest level, comes in a short period of time and became middleweight champion, goes to light heavyweight, becomes champion, and being one of the biggest names, like always ready to fight. I have the world’s respect for him as a fighter, as a person even, I think. We are rivals, but I have the utmost respect for what he’s achieved in the sport, and he’s truly one of the GOATS to ever – not do MMA or in the UFC, in combat sports.
“I think probably the most achieved combat sports athlete the world’s ever seen.”
