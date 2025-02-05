Chael Sonnen believes Khamzat Chimaev could serve as back-up fighter for UFC 312 main event

MMA analyst Chael Sonnen believes Khamzat Chimaev may end up serving as the back-up fighter for the UFC 312 main event.

As we know, Khamzat Chimaev is a top contender in the middleweight division. While Dricus du Plessis may be defending the belt against Sean Strickland at UFC 312, we all know ‘Borz’ is waiting for the winner. In addition, many believe he’d be the favorite against either of the two potential champions.

Chimaev also happens to be one of the biggest stars in mixed martial arts today. That’s been the case ever since he burst in the scene, and it seems obvious to suggest that the UFC is ready to push him as much as they possibly can.

With UFC 312 coming up this weekend, the aforementioned Chael Sonnen has a theory regarding why he believes Chimaev will be traveling out there.