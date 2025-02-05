Chael Sonnen believes Khamzat Chimaev could serve as back-up fighter for UFC 312 main event

By Harry Kettle - February 5, 2025

MMA analyst Chael Sonnen believes Khamzat Chimaev may end up serving as the back-up fighter for the UFC 312 main event.

As we know, Khamzat Chimaev is a top contender in the middleweight division. While Dricus du Plessis may be defending the belt against Sean Strickland at UFC 312, we all know ‘Borz’ is waiting for the winner. In addition, many believe he’d be the favorite against either of the two potential champions.

Chimaev also happens to be one of the biggest stars in mixed martial arts today. That’s been the case ever since he burst in the scene, and it seems obvious to suggest that the UFC is ready to push him as much as they possibly can.

With UFC 312 coming up this weekend, the aforementioned Chael Sonnen has a theory regarding why he believes Chimaev will be traveling out there.

Sonnen’s view on Chimaev at UFC 312

“I think Chimaev’s the backup fighter,” Sonnen said on his YouTube channel,“I don’t believe that Chimaev is just the No. 1 contender, I don’t believe that the proximity of this fight is something that you would not book Chimaev, who allegedly has Western travel issues.”

“I don’t think you would do that without bringing him. I’m confident that Chimaev will be there, I’m confident he will be in attendance, so why, if you’re flying him out, would you not put him on the scale the day before? I’m asking. I don’t know that answer.”

Quotes via MMA News

Nobody really knows how things are going to pan out for Khamzat Chimaev, who has always been known for being a complex character. Still, if the opportunity is available for him to serve as the back-up, you’d have to think the UFC will be all over it.

Do you expect to see Khamzat Chimaev in some capacity at UFC 312 this weekend? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

Chael Sonnen Khamzat Chimaev UFC

