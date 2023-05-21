Watch Louis Glismann score a submission of the year candidate at Oktagon 43

Louis Glismann’s Masterpiece

That’s because Glismann secured the tap with a rare inverted omoplata. It’s a sight to behold, so let’s just watch the video together.

Louis Glismann pic.twitter.com/AGJiPCndV8 — Neo Vale Tudo (@NeoValeTudo) May 20, 2023

Simply outstanding.

With the win over van Suijdam, “Spartacus” has improved his pro MMA record to 11-2, per Tapology. Glismann now advances in the Tipsport Gamechanger tournament. Glismann is hoping he can make it to the finals and win it all, but for now, he’ll relish in securing what may be the “Submission of the Year.”

In the main event of Oktagon 43, Patril Kincl defeated Karlo Vémola in a middleweight title fight. The co-main event saw David Kozma emerge victorious over Alex Lohoré.

Here are the rest of the Oktagon 43 results:

Main Card

Patrik Kincl (c) def. Karlos Vémola via unanimous decision (49-46, 50-45, 50-45) — For the Oktagon MMA Middleweight Championship

David Kozma def. Alex Lohoré via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) — Tipsport Gamechanger Quarter Final

Louis Glismann def. Melvin van Suijdam via submission (inverted omoplata), R1, 4:57— Tipsport Gamechanger Quarter Final

Robert Bryczek def. Lee Chadwick via TKO – R1, 2:41

Mateusz Legierski def. Matěj Kuzník via unanimous decision

Miroslav Brož def. Robert Pukač via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Prelims