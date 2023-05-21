search

Watch Louis Glismann score a submission of the year candidate at Oktagon 43

By Fernando Quiles - May 21, 2023

Louis Glismann pulled off a rare submission during the recent Oktagon 43 event.

Louis Glismann

Glismann shared the cage with Melvin van Suijdam. The action emanated from The O2 Arena in Prague, Czech Republic. While Oktagon 43 featured a night packed with action, it was Glismann who stole the show. He secured a submission victory late in the first round, and it may just be an all-time great finish in MMA history.

Louis Glismann’s Masterpiece

That’s because Glismann secured the tap with a rare inverted omoplata. It’s a sight to behold, so let’s just watch the video together.

Simply outstanding.

With the win over van Suijdam, “Spartacus” has improved his pro MMA record to 11-2, per Tapology. Glismann now advances in the Tipsport Gamechanger tournament. Glismann is hoping he can make it to the finals and win it all, but for now, he’ll relish in securing what may be the “Submission of the Year.”

In the main event of Oktagon 43, Patril Kincl defeated Karlo Vémola in a middleweight title fight. The co-main event saw David Kozma emerge victorious over Alex Lohoré.

Here are the rest of the Oktagon 43 results:

Main Card

  • Patrik Kincl (c) def. Karlos Vémola via unanimous decision (49-46, 50-45, 50-45) — For the Oktagon MMA Middleweight Championship
  • David Kozma def. Alex Lohoré via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) — Tipsport Gamechanger Quarter Final
  • Louis Glismann def. Melvin van Suijdam via submission (inverted omoplata), R1, 4:57— Tipsport Gamechanger Quarter Final
  • Robert Bryczek def. Lee Chadwick via TKO – R1, 2:41
  • Mateusz Legierski def. Matěj Kuzník via unanimous decision
  • Miroslav Brož def. Robert Pukač via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Prelims

  • Marek Mazúch def. Gianni Melillo via TKO – R2, 1:53
  • Amiran Gogoladze def. Liam Etebar via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26) — Tipsport Gamechanger Reserve Bout
  • Marc Doussis def. Daniel Toledo via submission (guillotine choke), R1, 2:59
  • Ahmed Vila def. Kim Tinghaugen via submission (rear-naked choke), R1, 3:55
  • Matěj Daněk def. Endrit Brajshori via submission (rear-naked choke), R2, 3:26

