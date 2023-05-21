Francis Ngannou responds to UFC President Dana White: “What is your problem with me?”

Newly-signed PFL heavyweight Francis Ngannou wants to know what beef UFC President Dana White has with him.

It was splitsville for Ngannou and the UFC back in January. While “The Predator” was the UFC Heavyweight Champion at the time, the two sides couldn’t come to terms on a new deal. Ultimately, Ngannou signed with the PFL, and White shared some not-so-favorable thoughts on the move.

During the UFC Vegas 73 post-fight press conference, White was in full promoter mode, bashing Ngannou’s PFL deal.

“Based on what I know about the deal, which is not much, it makes no sense to me. You’re going to pay a guy not to fight for a year and it’s already been like 18 months, he’s fought three times in the last three years. The day that we released him, I knew exactly what was going to happen. Francis wants to take zero risks. Doesn’t want to take any chances and he obviously didn’t want to take a chance against Jon Jones and after we saw what happened with Ciryl Gane, I don’t blame him. I think the outcome would have been exactly the same and I’m sure most of you do and I think Francis does too.”