Francis Ngannou responds to UFC President Dana White: “What is your problem with me?”

By Fernando Quiles - May 21, 2023

Newly-signed PFL heavyweight Francis Ngannou wants to know what beef UFC President Dana White has with him.

It was splitsville for Ngannou and the UFC back in January. While “The Predator” was the UFC Heavyweight Champion at the time, the two sides couldn’t come to terms on a new deal. Ultimately, Ngannou signed with the PFL, and White shared some not-so-favorable thoughts on the move.

RELATED: DANA WHITE REACTS TO FRANCIS NGANNOU SIGNING WITH THE PFL: “IT MAKES NO SENSE TO ME”

During the UFC Vegas 73 post-fight press conference, White was in full promoter mode, bashing Ngannou’s PFL deal.

“Based on what I know about the deal, which is not much, it makes no sense to me. You’re going to pay a guy not to fight for a year and it’s already been like 18 months, he’s fought three times in the last three years. The day that we released him, I knew exactly what was going to happen. Francis wants to take zero risks. Doesn’t want to take any chances and he obviously didn’t want to take a chance against Jon Jones and after we saw what happened with Ciryl Gane, I don’t blame him. I think the outcome would have been exactly the same and I’m sure most of you do and I think Francis does too.”

Francis Ngannou Returns Fire

Francis Ngannou caught wind of White’s comments and he fired back on Twitter.

“What is your problem with me?

“1. I completed my contract, was a free agent, and chose to walk away. You didn’t release me.

“2. I hate taking risks? that’s why I defended my title to fulfill my contract with no ACL or MCL?

“3. The reason I fought three times in three years is because you wanted to control my deal and signs a new one. And freeze me out. ‘I owe these guys three fights a year.’ Isn’t that what you say? What happened? I always asked for & never said no to any fight in the 3 years.

“I’m finally getting paid and respected, and have a deal that’s fair and equal for all parties. Why are you so against me being free and happy?”

Ngannou won’t be competing inside the PFL cage until mid-2024. He wants to have a boxing match later this year before returning to MMA action.

