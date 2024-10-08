UFC Hall of Famer Wanderlei Silva reveals he’s experiencing CTE symptoms in his latest declaration in the Le v Zuffa lawsuit.

Silva fought for the UFC 11 times, but his most notable success came during his career in Pride FC. In total, Silva fought 51 times as a pro-MMA fighter, and he was knocked out seven times.

With several fighters suing the UFC, Wanderlei Silva is among them and he claims he needs the money due to him experiencing CTE symptoms.

Declaration of Wanderlei Silva pic.twitter.com/w7eJQdKNou — John S. Nash (@heynottheface) October 7, 2024

“While fighting for the UFC, I suffered many significant injuries, including concussions. I fear that during my career I have suffered traumatic brain injury (TBI) and am noticing symptoms common with TBI and CTE including depression, mood swings, and irritability. To date, no treatment for CTE has been found,” Wanderlei Silva said.

“I suffer from sleep apnea and have difficulty sleeping and breathing. That I can recall, I have had four surgeries on my nose. One on my face. Two on my left knee. One on my right knee and one on my elbow,” Silva added.

As Wanderlei Silva says, he has dealt with plenty of injuries that resulted in surgeries. He also suffered brain damage which has caused him to experience CTE symptoms.