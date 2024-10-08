UFC Hall of Famer Wanderlei Silva reveals he’s experiencing CTE symptoms

By Cole Shelton - October 7, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Wanderlei Silva reveals he’s experiencing CTE symptoms in his latest declaration in the Le v Zuffa lawsuit.

Wanderlei Silva

Silva fought for the UFC 11 times, but his most notable success came during his career in Pride FC. In total, Silva fought 51 times as a pro-MMA fighter, and he was knocked out seven times.

With several fighters suing the UFC, Wanderlei Silva is among them and he claims he needs the money due to him experiencing CTE symptoms.

“While fighting for the UFC, I suffered many significant injuries, including concussions. I fear that during my career I have suffered traumatic brain injury (TBI) and am noticing symptoms common with TBI and CTE including depression, mood swings, and irritability. To date, no treatment for CTE has been found,” Wanderlei Silva said.

“I suffer from sleep apnea and have difficulty sleeping and breathing. That I can recall, I have had four surgeries on my nose. One on my face. Two on my left knee. One on my right knee and one on my elbow,” Silva added.

As Wanderlei Silva says, he has dealt with plenty of injuries that resulted in surgeries. He also suffered brain damage which has caused him to experience CTE symptoms.

Wanderlei Silva says the money would be life-changing

If the fighters are able to win the lawsuit against the UFC, Wanderlei Silva says the money would be life-changing for him. The UFC Hall of Fame claims it would be able to make sure he has a roof over his head and food on the table.

“This would truly be life-changing money for me and for other members of the class. These funds would also allow me to obtain the healthcare I need and keep a roof over my head and food on my table. The sad reality is that funds years from now may be of no use to me. I can use and enjoy these funds with my family now,” Silva said.

Wanderlei Silva is 35-14-1 and one NC as a pro. Silva is the former Pride middleweight champion. In his career, Silva has notable wins over Rampage Jackson, Michael Bisping, and Dan Henderson among others.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

UFC Wanderlei Silva

Related

Amanda Nunes, Dana White

Amanda Nunes implores Dana White to "Call me" after Julianna Pena reclaims UFC belt

Curtis Calhoun - October 7, 2024
Kayla Harrison, Julianna Peña
Kayla Harrison

Kayla Harrison reacts to Julianna Peña's dismissal in UFC 307 post-fight callout

Curtis Calhoun - October 7, 2024

UFC bantamweight contender Kayla Harrison believes her absence from Julianna Peña’s post-fight callout at UFC 307 was calculated.

Sean O'Malley
UFC

Sean O'Malley provides update after surgery, plans to come back sooner than expected: "I feel great"

Cole Shelton - October 7, 2024

Sean O’Malley is expecting his layoff to be a lot shorter than originally planned.

Donn Davis and Dana White
Kayla Harrison

Donn Davis responds to Dana White, proposes $8 million bet involving Kayla Harrison: "Winner takes all"

Josh Evanoff - October 7, 2024

PFL founder Donn Davis wants to make a deal with Dana White involving Kayla Harrison.

Kamaru Usman, Joaquin Buckley
Kamaru Usman

Kamaru Usman responds to Joaquin Buckley's UFC 307 callout and KO prediction: "Take a number!"

Curtis Calhoun - October 7, 2024

Former UFC welterweight titleholder Kamaru Usman has answered Joaquin Buckley’s calls for a face-to-face in the Octagon in their next appearances.

Conor McGregor, Khalil Rountree Jr., Alex Pereira

Conor McGregor banks big after $1 million wager on UFC 307 main event

Curtis Calhoun - October 7, 2024
Daniel Cormier, Alex Pereira, UFC 300, UFC
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier confirms Alex Pereira nearly pulled out of UFC 307 during fight week: "We may pull out"

Josh Evanoff - October 7, 2024

Daniel Cormier has revealed Alex Pereira nearly pulled out of his UFC 307 return.

Tyron Woodley
UFC

Former UFC champion Tyron Woodley teases return to MMA: "I'm working on something big right now"

Josh Evanoff - October 7, 2024

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley is ready to return to MMA.

Kayla Harrison
UFC

Kayla Harrison reveals she was hospitalized before UFC 307 fight week: "There were a lot of things that happened"

Josh Evanoff - October 7, 2024

Kayla Harrison didn’t have a great training camp heading into her UFC 307 return.

Michael 'Venom' Page, Carlos Condit
Michael Page

Michael 'Venom' Page booked for pro grappling debut vs. former UFC star Carlos Condit

Curtis Calhoun - October 7, 2024

UFC welterweight contender Michael ‘Venom’ Page will dip his toes into submission grappling when he faces former title challenger Carlos Condit at Polaris 30.