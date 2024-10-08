UFC Hall of Famer Wanderlei Silva reveals he’s experiencing CTE symptoms
UFC Hall of Famer Wanderlei Silva reveals he’s experiencing CTE symptoms in his latest declaration in the Le v Zuffa lawsuit.
Silva fought for the UFC 11 times, but his most notable success came during his career in Pride FC. In total, Silva fought 51 times as a pro-MMA fighter, and he was knocked out seven times.
With several fighters suing the UFC, Wanderlei Silva is among them and he claims he needs the money due to him experiencing CTE symptoms.
Declaration of Wanderlei Silva pic.twitter.com/w7eJQdKNou
— John S. Nash (@heynottheface) October 7, 2024
“While fighting for the UFC, I suffered many significant injuries, including concussions. I fear that during my career I have suffered traumatic brain injury (TBI) and am noticing symptoms common with TBI and CTE including depression, mood swings, and irritability. To date, no treatment for CTE has been found,” Wanderlei Silva said.
“I suffer from sleep apnea and have difficulty sleeping and breathing. That I can recall, I have had four surgeries on my nose. One on my face. Two on my left knee. One on my right knee and one on my elbow,” Silva added.
As Wanderlei Silva says, he has dealt with plenty of injuries that resulted in surgeries. He also suffered brain damage which has caused him to experience CTE symptoms.
Wanderlei Silva says the money would be life-changing
If the fighters are able to win the lawsuit against the UFC, Wanderlei Silva says the money would be life-changing for him. The UFC Hall of Fame claims it would be able to make sure he has a roof over his head and food on the table.
“This would truly be life-changing money for me and for other members of the class. These funds would also allow me to obtain the healthcare I need and keep a roof over my head and food on my table. The sad reality is that funds years from now may be of no use to me. I can use and enjoy these funds with my family now,” Silva said.
Wanderlei Silva is 35-14-1 and one NC as a pro. Silva is the former Pride middleweight champion. In his career, Silva has notable wins over Rampage Jackson, Michael Bisping, and Dan Henderson among others.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:UFC Wanderlei Silva