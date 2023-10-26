Dana White explains why he considers Vince McMahon the “Michael Jordan” of the business world

UFC president Dana White has heaped praise on Vince McMahon following the recent UFC/WWE merger.

When TKO Group Holdings Inc. was first announced, few could believe that we were actually seeing UFC and WWE come together like this. Alas, it’s happened, and it’s been quite the journey to get here.

Over the years, UFC’s Dana White and WWE’s Vince McMahon haven’t always had the best relationship. While there have certainly been times in which they’ve worked together well, there has also been some division between them. Now, though, they appear to be working together quite well as TKO continues to grow.

When asked about their history and where the two men are now in an interview with Sports Illustrated, White had the following to say.