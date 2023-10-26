Dana White explains why he considers Vince McMahon the “Michael Jordan” of the business world

By Harry Kettle - October 26, 2023

UFC president Dana White has heaped praise on Vince McMahon following the recent UFC/WWE merger.

Dana White, Vince McMahon

When TKO Group Holdings Inc. was first announced, few could believe that we were actually seeing UFC and WWE come together like this. Alas, it’s happened, and it’s been quite the journey to get here.

Over the years, UFC’s Dana White and WWE’s Vince McMahon haven’t always had the best relationship. While there have certainly been times in which they’ve worked together well, there has also been some division between them. Now, though, they appear to be working together quite well as TKO continues to grow.

RELATED: DANA WHITE REVEALS HE MET WITH VINCE MCMAHON BEFORE ENDEAVOR PURCHASED WWE

When asked about their history and where the two men are now in an interview with Sports Illustrated, White had the following to say.

White and McMahon mend fences

“My history with Vince isn’t a good one,” said White. “He tried to f— me so many times for no reason whatsoever except just to f— me. But that’s in the past. Now that Vince and I are allies, no one’s been a better partner than Vince.”

“Since day one of the deal, it’s like I’m dealing with a different guy,” said White. “It goes to show that when you oppose him, or he thinks you are opposing him, the guy comes after you blindly. Once you are aligned, Vince is an incredible partner.

“We’ve probably spoken on the phone 20 times since the deal. It’s all added-value conversation–with Vince doing work and raising the bar for both companies.”

“Vince McMahon, man, he’s an absolute savage,” said White. “Even with the stuff that went down with us in the past, I respect it. I love killers. He’s definitely a killer. He’s the Michael Jordan of the business world.”

Quotes via Sports Illustrated

Are you a fan of the merger? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Dana White UFC Vince McMahon WWE News

Related

UFC CEO Dana White provides update on Charles Oliveira and potential title shot: “He went to a plastic surgeon”

Harry Kettle - October 27, 2023
Jon Jones, Heavyweight, UFC 282
UFC

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones issues statement following withdrawal from UFC 295

Susan Cox - October 26, 2023

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has issued a statement following his withdrawal from UFC 295.

Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway
Max Holloway

Justin Gaethje explains why he doesn't want to fight Max Holloway

Cole Shelton - October 26, 2023

Justin Gaethje says he doesn’t want to fight Max Holloway.

Robert Whittaker and Kamaru Usman
Robert Whittaker

Robert Whittaker tells Kamaru Usman to "stick around" at middleweight after UFC 294: "That fight interests me"

Cole Shelton - October 26, 2023

Robert Whittaker is hoping to fight Kamaru Usman next time out.

Magomed Ankalaev, Johnny Walker UFC 294
Magomed Ankalaev

Johnny Walker and Magomed Ankalaev continue to trade barbs following controversial result at UFC 294

Josh Evanoff - October 26, 2023

UFC light heavyweights Johnny Walker and Magomed Ankalaev continue to trade words.

Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway

Former UFC featherweight champ Max Holloway interested in fighting Justin Gaethje for the BMF title: “How about one for the fans?”

Josh Evanoff - October 26, 2023
Dana White, UFC, The UFC
UFC

UFC CEO Dana White responds to backlash over new Bud Light deal

Susan Cox - October 26, 2023

UFC CEO Dana White is responding to the backlash over the new Bud Light deal.

Dana White
UFC

Dana White explains why Stipe Miocic is not part of the interim heavyweight title fight at UFC 295: “Complete disrespect”

Susan Cox - October 26, 2023

Dana White is explaining why Stipe Miocic is not part of the interim heavyweight title fight at UFC 295.

Tom Aspinall
Sergey Pavlovich

Tom Aspinall shares the advice he received from Michael Bisping ahead of interim title fight with Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 295

Harry Kettle - October 26, 2023

UFC star Tom Aspinall has shared the advice he received from Michael Bisping ahead of his short-notice title fight.

Islam Makhachev Conor McGregor
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier explains why UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev should fight Conor McGregor next: “It’s the biggest money fight the UFC can make”

Harry Kettle - October 26, 2023

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has explained why he believes the promotion should book Islam Makhachev vs Conor McGregor.