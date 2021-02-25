Photo | Boxer Andy Ruiz Jr. flaunts dramatic weight-loss transformation since last fight

Heavyweight boxer Andy Ruiz has undergone a dramatic physical transformation since he last stepped foot in the ring with Anthony Joshua.

Ruiz’s last two fights both pitted him against the heavyweight boxing superstar Joshua. Ruiz won the first fight via TKO in one of the biggest upsets in recent boxing history. However, Joshua then evened the score in the pair’s immediate rematch, picking up a comprehensive decision victory.

In the wake of the pair’s rematch, much was made of Ruiz’s physique and preparation, with many fans and even some of his trainers noting that he didn’t look like he took his training very seriously.

Ruiz even admitted as much himself.

“I should have trained harder,” Ruiz said after losing his rematch with Joshua. “I should have listened to my team and coaches. For this fight I was overweight. I didn’t move how I wanted to. The partying got the best of me.”

From the looks of it, that won’t be a problem in his next fight.

On Wednesday evening, Ruiz posted to his Instagram story, flaunting the dramatic physical transformation he’s made since his second fight with Joshua. See how Ruiz has changed below, as captured by Michael Benson of TalkSPORT.

Andy Ruiz Jr Andy Ruiz Jr

In AJ Rematch Comeback Training

Dec 2019 Today, 2021 pic.twitter.com/6Gj21SxLpF — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) February 25, 2021

The slimmed-down Andy Ruiz doesn’t currently have a fight booked. That being said, he’s been putting in work under his new trainer, Eddie Reynoso, alongside stars like Canelo Alvarez and Ryan Garcia, and says news of his next bout is “coming soon.”

“Fight date coming soon,” Ruiz wrote on Instagram recently.

Andy Ruiz is currently 33-2 as a pro boxer. His record is highlighted by his shocking upset win over Joshua. His lone losses came in his rematch with Joshua, and in a 2016 fight with New Zealand’s Joseph Parker. He has picked up 22 of his wins by way of knockout.

How do you think Ruiz will look in his return to the ring?