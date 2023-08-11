Kevin Belingon breaks down John Lineker’s dramatic victory at ONE Fight Night 13, wants rematch

By BJPENN.COM Staff - August 10, 2023
In a heart-pounding clash of hard-hitting bantamweights that left MMA fans on the edge of their seats, John Lineker staged a remarkable come-from-behind victory at ONE Fight Night 13 this past Friday.

John Lineker Kevin Belingon

Lineker, the former ONE Bantamweight MMA World Champion and current #1-ranked contender, had a lackluster start to the fight. However, he rallied back to shut off Kim Jae Woong’s lights with just four seconds remaining in their 151-pound catchweight MMA bout at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

One individual watching the match with a keen eye in the Philippines was none other than Kevin Belingon. He previously shared the Circle with Lineker in a November 2020 slugfest.

Belingon, who once held the bantamweight gold, believes the Brazilian’s workrate was slightly off in the beginning of the match.

“If I compare his last fight against [Fabricio] Andrade to his bout with Kim Jae Woong last Friday, I believe he was better against Andrade. I feel like Lineker was reserving his strength throughout the fight,” the Filipino said.

Belingon, a pioneer member of Lions Nation MMA, pointed out that Lineker’s struggles could be attributed to his pre-fight preparations.

After all, “Hands of Stone” failed to make weight for this match, forcing him to negotiate a catchweight with Kim.

“The weight cut might be a factor. But if I compare his performances in those two fights, Lineker performed better against Andrade,” he said.

Despite the adversity he faced, Lineker managed to weather the storm and turn the tide in his favor.

While the prevailing perception among fans is that Lineker was down in the eyes of the judges heading into the third and final round, Belingon thinks his Brazilian rival had the slight lead.

“If it went to the scorecards, it was still close,” he said. “However, I’d still give the win to Lineker.”

Kevin Belingon wants to run it back with John Lineker

Beneath Kevin Belingon’s honest-to-goodness assessment of John Lineker’s most recent outing lies an underlying sentiment – a desire for redemption.

With Lineker getting the best of him via second-round TKO in their duel nearly three years ago, the Filipino spitfire hopes to get a chance to even the score.

“It’s no secret that I want to face him again,” he said. “I want to prove that I can still hang with the best.”

Lineker recently expressed his desire for a trilogy with Andrade, but perhaps a fight with Belingon could be next on the menu for the Brazilian in ONE Championship.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

John Lineker Kevin Belingon ONE Championship

Related

Anatoly Malykhin

Anatoly Malykhin unimpressed by "Reug Reug's" performance against "Buchecha"

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 10, 2023
Jonathan Haggerty Fabricio Andrade
ONE Championship

World Champions Jonathan Haggerty, Fabricio Andrade To Fight For Vacant Kickboxing Belt

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 9, 2023

ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Jonathan Haggerty has a chance to win a second belt. But so does his upcoming opponent.

ONE Championship

"Reug Reug" knew he'd beat "Buchecha," wants world title fight with Anatoly Malykhin

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 9, 2023

“Reug Reug” Oumar Kane made a definitive statement at ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video.

Anna
ONE Championship

Anna "Supergirl" Jaroonsak's confidence grows, previews "Wondergirl's" match with Xiong Jing Nan

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 9, 2023

Anna “Supergirl” Jaroonsak is ready to make a run at the gold in ONE Championship’s atomweight kickboxing division.

Chingiz Allazov with the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Title
ONE Championship

Chingiz Allazov Dedicates ONE Fight Night 13 Victory To Late Grandfather

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 9, 2023

It took 10 years, but ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion Chingiz Allazov finally bested his old rival Marat Grigorian.

Mikey Musumeci

Mikey Musumeci praises Jarred Brooks after ONE Fight Night 13: "He's a warrior"

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 8, 2023
John Lineker
ONE Championship

John Lineker wants trilogy bout with Fabricio Andrade: "I’m here to retrieve what’s mine"

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 8, 2023

John Lineker’s eyes are locked on the ONE Bantamweight MMA World Title he used to own.

Rodtang and Superlek
Rodtang Jitmuangnon

Rodtang to defend Flyweight Muay Thai World Championship against Superlek on September 22

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 7, 2023

Combat sports fans across the globe have a reason to rejoice, as Rodtang Jitmuangnon is booked for a dream match.

Chatri Sityodtong, ONE Championship, Olympics, MMA, GAMMA
Exclusive MMA Interviews

Chatri Sityodtong reveals other States have reached out to host ONE Championship after "record-breaking" event in Denver

Cole Shelton - August 7, 2023

ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong admits he was surprised with the reception the promotion got for their United States debut.

Stamp Fairtex and Supergirl Jaroonsak
ONE Championship

After war with Stamp Fairtex, "Supergirl" Jaroonsak has newfound confidence

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 7, 2023

The combat sports world has been captivated by the rise of Anna “Supergirl” Jaroonsak. And this Friday, they got to see her shine once again.