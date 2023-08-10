Boxing champion Claressa Shields signs new multi-year contract to return to the PFL

PFL has signed a multi-year agreement with women’s boxing champion Claressa Shields.

The ‘GWOAT’ is one of the more colorful figures in the world of boxing. In the last few weeks, she’s called out both Jake Paul and Keith Thurman for intergender boxing matches. While the latter showed interest, it seems that Claressa Shields will now be returning to the world of MMA.

The unified female middleweight champion famously had two fights in the company in 2021. Claressa Shields first debuted at PFL 4 that June, scoring a third-round knockout win. However, in October, she would suffer an upset loss to Abigal Montes, suffering the first defeat of her professional combat sports career.

Following that defeat, Claressa Shields confirmed her plans to return to the PFL Smart Cage. While there have been several rumors about her return in the preceding months, fans officially got an announcement earlier this week. In a video published on social media, the boxing champion confirmed that she will return to MMA in 2024.

While no return date was announced, the boxer seems confident of the potential move, signing a multi-year deal. Claressa Shield’s signing is just one of many in what has turned out to be a massive 2023 for the PFL. This year alone, they’ve signed Jake Paul, Francis Ngannou, Amanda Serrano, and more.

“After a year and a half of dominating boxing, I’m happy to announce that I will be expanding my deal with the PFL,” Claressa Shields stated on social media. “I’ll be fighting inside the smart cage next year and I’m just excited to share that with y’all, and I hope you all will continue to follow me on the journey.”

She continued, “For just as great as I am in boxing, I’m going to try and be as great in MMA. Let’s go!”

What do you make of this signing? Who do you want to see Claressa Shields fight in the PFL?