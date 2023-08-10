Boxing champion Claressa Shields signs new multi-year contract to return to the PFL

By Josh Evanoff - August 10, 2023
PFL has signed a multi-year agreement with women’s boxing champion Claressa Shields.

Claressa-Shields

The ‘GWOAT’ is one of the more colorful figures in the world of boxing. In the last few weeks, she’s called out both Jake Paul and Keith Thurman for intergender boxing matches. While the latter showed interest, it seems that Claressa Shields will now be returning to the world of MMA.

The unified female middleweight champion famously had two fights in the company in 2021. Claressa Shields first debuted at PFL 4 that June, scoring a third-round knockout win. However, in October, she would suffer an upset loss to Abigal Montes, suffering the first defeat of her professional combat sports career.

Following that defeat, Claressa Shields confirmed her plans to return to the PFL Smart Cage. While there have been several rumors about her return in the preceding months, fans officially got an announcement earlier this week. In a video published on social media, the boxing champion confirmed that she will return to MMA in 2024.

While no return date was announced, the boxer seems confident of the potential move, signing a multi-year deal. Claressa Shield’s signing is just one of many in what has turned out to be a massive 2023 for the PFL. This year alone, they’ve signed Jake Paul, Francis Ngannou, Amanda Serrano, and more.

RELATED: MIKE TYSON BELIEVER IN FRANCIS NGANNOU’S BOXING SKILLS AFTER TRAINING: “TOUGHER FIGHT THAN ANYONE THINKS”

Claressa Shields, MMA

“After a year and a half of dominating boxing, I’m happy to announce that I will be expanding my deal with the PFL,” Claressa Shields stated on social media. “I’ll be fighting inside the smart cage next year and I’m just excited to share that with y’all, and I hope you all will continue to follow me on the journey.”

She continued, “For just as great as I am in boxing, I’m going to try and be as great in MMA. Let’s go!”

What do you make of this signing? Who do you want to see Claressa Shields fight in the PFL?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Claressa Shields Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Related

Jake Paul and Nate Diaz

Jake Paul believes people will claim his MMA fight against Nate Diaz will be "rigged" after he wins

Cole Shelton - August 7, 2023
Claressa Shields and Jake Paul
Claressa Shields

Claressa Shields calls out Jake Paul for intergender boxing match: "Skill being displayed is mediocre"

Josh Evanoff - August 7, 2023

Female boxing champion Claressa Shields is now the latest to callout Jake Paul.

Nate Diaz and Jake Paul
Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz opens as gigantic favorite in potential MMA fight against Jake Paul

Cole Shelton - August 7, 2023

Nate Diaz has opened as a massive betting favorite for a potential MMA fight against Jake Paul.

Jake Paul, Nate Diaz
Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz responds to Jake Paul’s $10 million offer for an MMA fight

Harry Kettle - August 3, 2023

Nate Diaz has given his thoughts on Jake Paul’s offer for the two to compete in an MMA fight for $10 million.

Francis Ngannou Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Francis Ngannou rep claims Jon Jones got “nervous” during faceoff with Francis Ngannou: “This is a different beast that I’m touching”

Harry Kettle - July 21, 2023

Francis Ngannou’s representative Marquel Martin has given his thoughts on the heavyweight’s recent interaction with Jon Jones.

Randy Couture praises Francis Ngannou scoring Tyson Fury fight: "He stood up for our sport"

Josh Evanoff - July 18, 2023
Jake Paul, Nate Diaz
Nate Diaz

Jake Paul reveals $10 million dollar offer to Nate Diaz for future PFL fight: "Offer is still there"

Josh Evanoff - July 17, 2023

Jake Paul is still willing to fight Nate Diaz in the PFL cage after their August boxing match.

Professional Fighters League, PFL
USADA

PFL hires USADA to test fighters after recent wave of drug failures

Josh Evanoff - July 11, 2023

The PFL has decided to hire USADA after a recent string of drug failures.

Deontay Wilder Francis Ngannou
Francis Ngannou

Deontay Wilder gives update on PFL fight with Francis Ngannou: "He knows what the deal is"

Josh Evanoff - June 29, 2023

Boxing star Deontay Wilder is still interested in facing Francis Ngannou in the PFL.

Stevie Ray
Steven Ray

PFL and UFC veteran Stevie Ray announces retirement from MMA

Josh Evanoff - June 26, 2023

PFL lightweight contender Stevie Ray has decided to hang up the gloves for a second time.