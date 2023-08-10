Demetrious Johnson shares his prediction for a future Israel Adesanya vs. Bo Nickal title fight

By Susan Cox - August 10, 2023
Demetrious Johnson is sharing his prediction for a future Israel Adesanya vs. Bo Nickal title fight.

It was on the first episode of ‘The GOATCast’ with Henry Cejudo and Demetrious Johnson, that the latter spoke about the state of the UFC middleweight division.

Initially talking about Israel Adesanya (24-2 MMA) vs Sean Strickland (27-5 MMA) which takes place on Saturday, September 9th at UFC 293 in the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia, the two spoke about who’s the real threat for ‘The Last Stylebender’.

Demetrious Johnson shared that he doesn’t see Strickland or Dricus Du Plessis as a real threat to the champ.

“In order for him to have to worry about his grappling being in jeopardy, he needs to fight a person who’s going to be more athletic, more well-rounded and being able to take him to those deep waters and build, get him down, pass his guard and threaten him with the submission game which I don’t see anybody right now in the middleweight division doing that.”

Demetrious Johnson

Cejudo decided to put Bo Nickal’s (5-0 MMA) name into the conversation, to which Demetrious Johnson said (h/t MMANews):

“The biggest thing with Bo Nickal is you have a wrestler who hasn’t really developed very good kickboxing. What I mean by good kickboxing is his rhythm on his feet. Israel Adesanya, all he has to do is have good takedown defense, mix up the kickboxing, keep Bo Nickal guessing. Eventually Bo Nickal will take Israel down if they fight, if Israel can make sure that he doesn’t pass his guard, be very active off his back, they will get standed back up, they get stand back up, he has to keep Bo Nickal guessing. If he can keep Bo Nickal guessing, he will end up knocking Bo Nickal out. You’re calling it here, on the GOAT talk right here, Mighty’s calling it” 

Do you agree with Demetrious Johnson’s take on the middleweight division and what may happen should a Nickal vs Adesanya match-up make it to the cage?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Bo Nickal Demetrious Johnson Israel Adesanya UFC

Related

Vicente Luque, Rafael dos Anjos and UFC Vegas 78

Pro fighters make their picks for Vicente Luque vs. Rafael dos Anjos

Cole Shelton - August 10, 2023
Aljamain Sterling, Sean O'Malley
Sean O'Malley

Sean O’Malley proclaims Aljamain Sterling the “bantamweight GOAT” ahead of their UFC 292 title fight

Harry Kettle - August 10, 2023

Sean O’Malley has called Aljamain Sterling the “bantamweight GOAT” ahead of their title showdown at UFC 292.

Chris Daukaus
Khalil Rountree

Chris Daukaus ready to "scrap" with Khalil Rountree at UFC Vegas 78 in light heavyweight debut: "I'm going to run through this dude"

Cole Shelton - August 9, 2023

Chris Daukaus is excited to finally make his light heavyweight debut.

Dana White, Power Slap mobile game
UFC

WATCH | Dana White announces new Power Slap mobile game is now live, shares gameplay footage

Cole Shelton - August 9, 2023

UFC president Dana White has announced the launch of a Power Slap mobile game.

Mark Zuckerberg and Dana White.
Mark Zuckerberg

Dana White reveals serious meetings underway for Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg: "We're talking about the Colosseum"

Josh Evanoff - August 9, 2023

UFC president Dana White wants the historic Colosseum to hold Mark Zuckerberg vs. Elon Musk.

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler

Conor McGregor reacts after Michael Chandler ice-bath TUF coaches challenge goes wrong

Josh Evanoff - August 9, 2023
Dana White, TUF 31 Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler
Dana White

Dana White unloads on TUF production team for "f*****g irresponsible" coaches' challenge between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler

Cole Shelton - August 9, 2023

Dana White is not happy with how the TUF 31 coaches’ challenge played out.

Aljamain Sterling and Sean O'Malley
Sean O'Malley

Aljamain Sterling responds after Sean O’Malley slides into his direct messages

Susan Cox - August 9, 2023

Aljamain Sterling is responding after his UFC 292 opponent Sean O’Malley slid into his direct messages.

Ian Machado Garry
Ian Garry

Ian Machado Garry announces Geoff Neal "bitched out" out of their UFC 292 fight

Cole Shelton - August 9, 2023

Ian Machado Garry is in need of a new opponent at UFC 292.

Jake-Paul-Dana-White
Jake Paul

Jake Paul claps back at Dana White following his comments about the Nate Diaz fight: “Focus on taking care of Wonderboy”

Susan Cox - August 9, 2023

Jake Paul is clapping back at Dana White following his comments about the Nate Diaz fight.