Ovince Saint Preux accepts suspension for second USADA violation

Ovince Saint Preux has been suspended by USADA for his second violation.

USADA announced that Saint Preux accepted a six-month sanction for his second violation after testing positive for a prohibited substance. Saint Preux tested positive for 3α-hydroxy-5α-androst-1-en-17-one (a long-term metabolite of 1-Androstenedione and/or 1-Testosterone) as the result of urine samples collected out-of-competition on June 17, 2023, and July 11, 2023.

Although two tests came back positive, USADA reveals that because Ovince Saint Preux was not yet notified of his first positive test when his second test was collected, the two positive tests are combined into a single violation.

The USADA report does reveal that Ovince Saint Preux was found in a tainted supplement after he provided a container of a product he was using for analysis, which proved it was from a tainted supplement. However, Saint Preux was still handed a suspension and will be eligible to return on Dec. 17, 2023.

