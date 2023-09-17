Daniel Cormier wants to see trilogy fight between Alexa Grasso & Valentina Shevchenko

By Fernando Quiles - September 17, 2023

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier would like to see Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko go toe-to-toe a third time.

Alexa Grasso Valentina Shevchenko Noche UFC (1)

Grasso vs. Shevchenko 2 was an instant classic. The rematch headlined Noche UFC inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Grasso submitted Shevchenko to take the UFC flyweight title in their first encounter back in March. The rematch had many twists and turns that kept fans on the edge of their seats throughout the fight.

After five rounds of action, the judges couldn’t agree on a winner, and the bout was ruled a split draw. As a result, Grasso remains the women’s flyweight champion.

RELATED: ALEXA GRASSO FEELS SHE WAS CLOSE TO FINISHING VALENTINA SHEVCHENKO A FEW TIMES AT NOCHE UFC, WOULD PREFER A FRESH OPPONENT NEXT

Daniel Cormier Calls For Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko 3

In a new video posted on his YouTube channel, Daniel Cormier, who was on commentary for the epic title rematch, expressed his belief that a trilogy fight between Grasso and Shevchenko should be next (h/t MMAJunkie).

“Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko put on an absolute classic,” Cormier said. “(They’ve) got to run it back. We’ve got to have these two women fight again. I feel like every time we match them up, we’re in for a tremendous fight between these two.”

Cormier went on to criticize judge Mike Bell, who scored the final round 10-8 in favor of Grasso. Most agree that this was an egregious score total, and one that changed the outcome of the fight.

“… It felt like me, for Mike Bell, I don’t know what he could’ve watched to score that fifth round a 10-8 for Alexa Grasso. She won the round. No doubt about it. She won the round. But a 10-8 – it is honestly one of the worst scorecards that I’ve seen in a really long time.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Alexa Grasso Daniel Cormier UFC Valentina Shevchenko

