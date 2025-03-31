Urijah Faber explains decision to sign with GFL ahead of Renan Barao trilogy bout: “It seems like a good time”

Former UFC bantamweight Urijah Faber couldn’t pass up on the GFL’s offer to face Renan Barao in May.

‘The California Kid’ hasn’t been in the cage since a clash with Petr Yan in December 2019. The bout was just Urijah Faber’s second since ending his retirement that year, and it ended very badly. ‘No Mercy’ battered the UFC Hall of Famer en route to a third-round knockout victory.

Post-fight, Urijah Faber declined to re-enter retirement. Instead, the 45-year-old has kept himself active competing in grappling, and almost stepped up for a short-notice bout with Marlon Vera in 2020. However, that fight with ‘Chito’ never came to fruition. Instead, Faber will be meeting an old rival under a new banner.

Earlier today, the newly launched Global Fight League announced plans for its inaugural event. In May, the league will hold two events at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, with the first event headlined by Urijah Faber vs. Renan Barao III. The Brazilian previously handed ‘The California Kid’ two losses during their time in the UFC.

Urijah Faber explains decision to sign with the GFL for Renan Barao trilogy bout

Appearing on The Ariel Helwani Show earlier today, Urijah Faber discussed his comeback. There, the 45-year-old explained that he joined the GFL, partially because they’re not trying to be like the UFC. While some online joke about the league featuring older fighters, Faber is happy to have the opportunity to rekindle his rivalry with Renan Barao.

“[My kids are now] of age where they can take everything in, and see that I’m working hard.” Urijah Faber stated to Helwani, discussing his planned comeback with the GFL. “[They] see things coming to fruition. There was just a lot of things pointing to yes for me. As most people know, I just do things as I want, I don’t care what anyone says or thinks, or people’s opinions.”

He continued, “I do what makes me feel good. I retired when I was [ranked] number six in the world, and I came out of retirement when I was 40. I’ve done competitions here and there. It really just sounds like a good time. It seems like a lucrative deal, and it sounds like something that I can get one back on [Renan] Barao. I owe him one.”

What do you make of these comments from the GFL bantamweight? Are you excited for Urijah Faber vs. Renan Barao III?