Zack Snyder to direct new UFC and Turki Alalshikh-produced movie ‘Brawler’

By Josh Evanoff - March 31, 2025

Acclaimed director Zack Snyder is working with the UFC and Turki Alalshikh.

Dana White Turki Alalshikh

The Saudi advisor’s journey into combat sports has changed a lot in the combat sports world. Over the last few years, Turki Alalshikh has worked to create long-awaited bouts such as Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford, and Dmitry Bivol vs. Artur Beterbiev. Earlier this month, he announced plans to form a boxing league with UFC CEO Dana White.

Now, the two want to bring fighting to the big screen. Earlier today, The Ring Magazine reported on the production of ‘Brawler’. The movie will follow a young fighter from Los Angeles, who fights from the streets to a UFC title shot. The film itself will have heavy involvement from the MMA company, as well as Turki Alalshikh.

Furthermore, longtime director Zack Snyder will head up the project. The 59-year-old filmmaker is largely known for directing films such as the 2004 remake of ‘Dawn of the Dead’, ‘300’, and 2021’s ‘Justice League’. As of now, there’s no set timetable for the film’s release. However, Snyder will serve as a writer and director of the project, alongside Shay Hatten and Kurt Johnstad.

RELATED: ALEX PEREIRA REVEALS PLANS TO CALL FOR BOXING MATCH WITH OLEKSANDR USYK IF VICTORIOUS AT UFC 313: “I WANTED TO MOVE UP”


Zack Snyder to direct UFC and Turki Alalshikh-backed film ‘Brawler’

“Behind every great fighter is the story of how they got there,” said Zack Snyder in a statement regarding the film’s development. “UFC is the world leader in combat sports, and I’m honored to be partnering with them to tell this incredible story.”

Turki Alalshikh added: “I’ve been a fan of Zack’s work for years, his unique style – from his iconic action sequences to his sweeping visuals and intensely emotional storytelling – coupled with his humanized portrayal of deeply-flawed characters is singular, I couldn’t think of a better person to partner with to bring the UFC to the big screen. The Ring Magazine, with its 103-year legacy, will support to ensure the project’s success.”

“HE Turki Alalshikh and Zack Snyder have a shared vision to create a film about UFC.” Dana White concluded the press release. “They are both very passionate about this project to show fans what it takes to become a UFC champion. It’s an incredibly ambitious project and I look forward to seeing it come to life.”

What do you make of this UFC news involving Turki Alalshikh? Will you watch ‘Brawler’ upon its release?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

UFC

