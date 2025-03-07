WATCH | Marlon Vera pulls shotgun on knife-wielding man to stop alleged robbery attempt

Former UFC title challenger Marlon Vera recently went viral for his encounter with a knife-wielding alleged robber.

‘Chito’ hasn’t been seen in the cage since his clash with Deiveson Figueiredo in August. That night in Abu Dhabi saw Marlon Vera suffer a unanimous decision loss to ‘Deus da Guerra’, his second defeat in a row. The former title challenger had previously suffered a loss to Sean O’Malley in his first bid for UFC gold last spring.

The former UFC title challenger is currently set to return to the cage in May. At UFC Des Moines, Marlon Vera will meet the rising Mario Bautista. The 31-year-old is currently riding a seven-fight winning streak, last scoring a controversial decision win over Jose Aldo last October. As of now, Vera is getting ready in training camp.

However, the UFC bantamweight contender went viral earlier this week for some action outside the cage. As first reported by 24HoursMMA, Marlon Vera was seen on video pulling out a shotgun to fend off a knife-wielding man outside his house. ‘Chito’ is always game, and had no issues defending himself while working on his truck.

Some loser tried to attack Chito Vera with a knife. FAFO pic.twitter.com/5V2JMBhLQQ — 24hourMMA (@24hoursMMA) March 7, 2025

WATCH | Former UFC title challenger Marlon Vera fends off alleged robber

The video of Marlon Vera quickly went viral online, and received heavy coverage. However, some online believe the incident was too odd-looking to be real, and they might be right. As first reported by MMA Fighting, the video was a “skit”, but not much more is known beyond that. It’s worth noting Vera hasn’t released a statement on social media about the alleged robbery attempt either.

Nonetheless, the former UFC title challenger can now turn his attention to his return in Iowa. Having lost three of his last four bouts, Marlon Vera’s return against Mario Bautista is an incredibly important bout. However, UFC Des Moines has alot more set than just that bantamweight tilt.

The card also features other big matchups, including the return of Deiveson Figueiredo against Cory Sandhagen, and Bo Nickal against Reinier de Ridder. As of now, no main event has been announced for the May event featuring Marlon Vera. However, fans can expect that announcement soon.

What do you make of this video featuring the UFC bantamweight? Are you excited for Marlon Vera’s return in May?