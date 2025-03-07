WATCH | Marlon Vera pulls shotgun on knife-wielding man to stop alleged robbery attempt

By Josh Evanoff - March 7, 2025

Former UFC title challenger Marlon Vera recently went viral for his encounter with a knife-wielding alleged robber.

Marlon Vera

‘Chito’ hasn’t been seen in the cage since his clash with Deiveson Figueiredo in August. That night in Abu Dhabi saw Marlon Vera suffer a unanimous decision loss to ‘Deus da Guerra’, his second defeat in a row. The former title challenger had previously suffered a loss to Sean O’Malley in his first bid for UFC gold last spring.

The former UFC title challenger is currently set to return to the cage in May. At UFC Des Moines, Marlon Vera will meet the rising Mario Bautista. The 31-year-old is currently riding a seven-fight winning streak, last scoring a controversial decision win over Jose Aldo last October. As of now, Vera is getting ready in training camp.

However, the UFC bantamweight contender went viral earlier this week for some action outside the cage. As first reported by 24HoursMMA, Marlon Vera was seen on video pulling out a shotgun to fend off a knife-wielding man outside his house. ‘Chito’ is always game, and had no issues defending himself while working on his truck.

RELATED: UFC HALL OF FAMER ANDERSON SILVA REVEALS HE’LL “NEVER RETIRE” AHEAD OF 50TH BIRTHDAY: “I’M NOT DONE FIGHTING”

WATCH | Former UFC title challenger Marlon Vera fends off alleged robber

The video of Marlon Vera quickly went viral online, and received heavy coverage. However, some online believe the incident was too odd-looking to be real, and they might be right. As first reported by MMA Fighting, the video was a “skit”, but not much more is known beyond that. It’s worth noting Vera hasn’t released a statement on social media about the alleged robbery attempt either.

Nonetheless, the former UFC title challenger can now turn his attention to his return in Iowa. Having lost three of his last four bouts, Marlon Vera’s return against Mario Bautista is an incredibly important bout. However, UFC Des Moines has alot more set than just that bantamweight tilt.

The card also features other big matchups, including the return of Deiveson Figueiredo against Cory Sandhagen, and Bo Nickal against Reinier de Ridder. As of now, no main event has been announced for the May event featuring Marlon Vera. However, fans can expect that announcement soon.

What do you make of this video featuring the UFC bantamweight? Are you excited for Marlon Vera’s return in May?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Marlon Vera UFC

Related

Sean Strickland Eric Nicksick

Sean Strickland's coach explains mistake he made with post-UFC 312 comments

Fernando Quiles - March 7, 2025
Alex Pereira Magomed Ankalaev UFC 313 weigh-ins
Magomed Ankalaev

UFC 313 weigh-in results: Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev official

Fernando Quiles - March 7, 2025

The UFC 313 weigh-ins are in the books and we officially have ourselves a world title fight.

Justin Gaethje and Rafael Fiziev
Rafael Fiziev

Justin Gaethje admits UFC title hopes are "in the toilet" with loss to Rafael Fiziev

Harry Kettle - March 7, 2025

Justin Gaethje has admitted that his UFC championship hopes are pretty much gone if he loses to Rafael Fiziev.

Khabib Nurmagomedov
Rafael Fiziev

Rafael Fiziev reveals why he thinks Khabib Nurmagomedov is the greatest of all time

Harry Kettle - March 7, 2025

Rafael Fiziev has revealed that he considers Khabib Nurmagomedov to be the best of all time. He also has a very simple explanation as to why.

Max Holloway, Justin Gaethje, Knockdown, UFC 300, UFC
Paul Felder

Paul Felder gives his thoughts on Justin Gaethje returning to his violent roots

Harry Kettle - March 7, 2025

UFC commentator Paul Felder has given his thoughts on Justin Gaethje returning to his violent roots for his fight at UFC 313.

Belal Muhammad

Belal Muhammad questions why Palestinian flag isn't next to his name in UFC rankings

Harry Kettle - March 7, 2025
Alex Morono
UFC

Alex Morono looking to do "15 minutes of damage" against Carlos Leal and prove doubters wrong at UFC 313

Cole Shelton - March 7, 2025

Alex Morono is looking to prove the doubters wrong that he still is a top contender at UFC 313.

Movsar Evloev
Diego Lopes

Movsar Evloev shares prediction for Alexander Volkanovski vs Diego Lopes title fight

Cole Shelton - March 6, 2025

Movsar Evloev has shared his prediction for the upcoming featherweight title fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes.

Anderson Silva
UFC

UFC Hall of Famer Anderson Silva reveals he'll "never retire" ahead of 50th birthday: "I'm not done fighting"

Josh Evanoff - March 6, 2025

UFC Hall of Famer Anderson Silva believes he will never retire from fighting.

Rob Font, UFC Seattle
UFC

UFC Seattle salaries revealed: Rob Font leads the way as nine fighters pocket six-figures

Cole Shelton - March 6, 2025

The UFC was in Seattle on February 22 and the salaries for the event have now been disclosed and Rob Font led the way.