Former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub names his price for one more fight: “I haven’t fought in how many years?”

By Josh Evanoff - March 27, 2025

Former UFC heavyweight contender Brendan Schaub wants $5 million to step into the cage again.

Brendan Schaub

‘The Hybrid’ hasn’t appeared in the cage in over a decade now. Brendan Schaub last competed on the UFC 181 main card in December 2014, in a heated grudge match with Travis Browne. That night saw ‘Hapa’ hurt and quickly finish Schaub in the first round. While the fighter-turned-podcaster teased a move down to light-heavyweight, he instead retired the following year. Schaub quickly pursued stand-up comedy and a career outside the cage.

A decade later, ‘Bapa’ is still around the world of MMA. He currently serves as the commentator for Jorge Masvidal’s Gamebred FC, and also previews UFC cards on his own podcast. While Brendan Schaub hasn’t competed in over a decade, he continues to train in jiu-jitsu. That activity in the gym led ‘Gamebred’ to offer the podcaster the opportunity to fight last year. However, Schaub turned the offer down, admitting that he outpriced himself.

However, how much money will it take to get the fighter-turned-podcaster back in the cage? $5 million. Speaking on his ‘Fighter and the Kid’ Podcast, Brendan Schaub was asked by a fan about potentially competing again. There, ‘The Hybrid’ stated that it would take quite a bit to get himself back in the gym in a full-time capacity, hence the massive number. Schaub also admitted that it would take him some time to “get off” the stuff he’s currently on.

RELATED: JOE ROGAN PASSES ON UFC 315 COMMENTARY DUTIES IN CANADA: “I’D RATHER GO TO RUSSIA”

Former UFC heavyweight contender Brendan Schaub names his price for one more fight

“$5 million, $5 million would be the marker.” Brendan Schaub stated on his podcast discussing an unlikely UFC comeback. “$5 million to fight. $5 million, just $5 million. It’d be a lot longer than [six months for me to get prepared], I haven’t fought in how many years? Six months ain’t enough, bubba. [A year of training] at least. I also have to get off all the s*it I’m on, so you have to get off that and get your system back. That’s what I’m saying, I’d have to stop everything and get off all the s*it I’m on.”

He continued, “…Promoters are going, ‘Oh, we’re good’. It’s tough to get punched in the face. The CTE, what does that look like? I’d have to spar with professionals…It would have to be in MMA, I wouldn’t do boxing.”

For what it’s worth, Brendan Schaub has repeatedly stated his intention to never fight again. However, in the fight business, never say never.

What do you make of these comments from the former UFC heavyweight contender? Do you want to see Brendan Schaub fight again?

