Tony Ferguson continues to bait Khabib Nurmagomedov into accepting a TUF coaching gig

Tony Ferguson continues to push for a coaching battle between himself and Khabib Nurmagomedov on The Ultimate Fighter.

There are few fights across the history of mixed martial arts that have received the ‘what if’ treatment from fans of the sport. Brock Lesnar vs Fedor Emelianenko is one, Anderson Silva vs Georges St-Pierre is another, and you could certainly argue that the third biggest is Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Tony Ferguson.

These two men had been scheduled to fight one another on five separate occasions but for whatever reason, it never came to fruition.

Nowadays they’re in very different spots with Khabib being retired from active competition and Ferguson riding a four-fight losing streak.

However, while those two facts may be true, ‘El Cucuy’ recently found a loophole by suggesting that the two coach opposite one another on a season of The Ultimate Fighter.

Khabib is interested, Dana White is interested, and Ferguson came up with the idea – which has led to him pushing it even further on social media.

Hey Khabieber @TeamKhabib You Done W/ Your World Tour Yet? Bout’ Time Ya Man🫵😎Up And Face A Real Coaches Challenge 💯 How Bout A Pie🍮Eating Contest Fatty 🕶 *nom nom nom nom* # TUF🥇Times Time to Make Some Real Noise Buddy Foo Foo 29 – 1 🍮 I Win- Thee Champ 🥇 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/Vk24o8tncb — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) June 8, 2022

Khabib Nurmagomedov isn’t the kind of man to back down from a challenge and even though this isn’t the format we wanted to see them compete against each other in, it’ll give us an interesting insight into what both men can do from a coaching standpoint.

We already know the prowess Nurmagomedov has in that department but Tony has always been something of an enigma. From his unusual training methods to his eccentric personality, the man who formerly won The Ultimate Fighter could provide us with some incredible entertainment.

Plus, as Dana White noted when talking about the idea, he may rile Khabib up enough to the point where he feels the need to come out of retirement and shut his rival up once and for all.

Will we see Tony Ferguson coach against Khabib Nurmagomedov on TUF?

