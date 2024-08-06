What’s next for Umar Nurmagomedov and Cory Sandhagen after UFC Abu Dhabi?

The UFC was in Abu Dhabi, Dubai for a solid UFC Abu Dhabi Fight Night card on Saturday as the main event saw Umar Nurmagomedov take on Cory Sandhagen in a No. 1 contender bout at bantamweight.

Heading into the bout, Nurmagomedov was looking for his first win over a ranked opponent in a bout that served as his first career UFC main event. ‘Young Eagle’ was returning to action following a decision win over Bekzat Almakhan back in March. Sandhagen, meanwhile, was riding a three-fight winning streak and was coming off a decision win over Rob Font last August.

Ultimately, it was Nurmagomedov who picked up the biggest win of his career as he beat Sandhagen by decision to remain undefeated. Following UFC Abu Dhabi, here is what I think should be next for both fighters involved in the main event.