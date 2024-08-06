What’s next for Umar Nurmagomedov and Cory Sandhagen after UFC Abu Dhabi?
The UFC was in Abu Dhabi, Dubai for a solid UFC Abu Dhabi Fight Night card on Saturday as the main event saw Umar Nurmagomedov take on Cory Sandhagen in a No. 1 contender bout at bantamweight.
Heading into the bout, Nurmagomedov was looking for his first win over a ranked opponent in a bout that served as his first career UFC main event. ‘Young Eagle’ was returning to action following a decision win over Bekzat Almakhan back in March. Sandhagen, meanwhile, was riding a three-fight winning streak and was coming off a decision win over Rob Font last August.
Ultimately, it was Nurmagomedov who picked up the biggest win of his career as he beat Sandhagen by decision to remain undefeated. Following UFC Abu Dhabi, here is what I think should be next for both fighters involved in the main event.
Umar Nurmagomedov
Umar Nurmagomedov became the No. 1 contender at bantamweight with a great performance against Cory Sandhagen at UFC Abu Dhabi. Nurmagomedov not only showed off his wrestling, but he proved he has solid striking and also has the cardio to go five hard rounds.
Following the win, it’s clear that Nurmagomedov should face the winner of Sean O’Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvili for the bantamweight title. The question really is whether or not he will get the title shot later this year or early in 2025.
Cory Sandhagen
Cory Sandhagen fell short in his quest to become the No. 1 contender at bantamweight. Sandhagen took a huge risk in facing Nurmagomedov and unfortunately it did not pay off. Although he lost the bout, he did have moments in what was a competitive fight.
Sandhagen is still a top-ranked bantamweight and should get a big fight next time out. One fight that would be a ton of fun if he still wants to fight is Dominick Cruz as it could serve as a Fight Night main event and be a fun striking matchup. But, if Cruz isn’t fighting, taking on Henry Cejudo makes sense as both are coming off losses and need a win to remain in the title picture at 135lbs.
