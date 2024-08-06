What’s next for Umar Nurmagomedov and Cory Sandhagen after UFC Abu Dhabi?

By Cole Shelton - August 5, 2024

The UFC was in Abu Dhabi, Dubai for a solid UFC Abu Dhabi Fight Night card on Saturday as the main event saw Umar Nurmagomedov take on Cory Sandhagen in a No. 1 contender bout at bantamweight.

Umar Nuragomedov and Cory Sandhagen

Heading into the bout, Nurmagomedov was looking for his first win over a ranked opponent in a bout that served as his first career UFC main event. ‘Young Eagle’ was returning to action following a decision win over Bekzat Almakhan back in March. Sandhagen, meanwhile, was riding a three-fight winning streak and was coming off a decision win over Rob Font last August.

Ultimately, it was Nurmagomedov who picked up the biggest win of his career as he beat Sandhagen by decision to remain undefeated. Following UFC Abu Dhabi, here is what I think should be next for both fighters involved in the main event.

Umar Nurmagomedov

Umar Nurmagomedov became the No. 1 contender at bantamweight with a great performance against Cory Sandhagen at UFC Abu Dhabi. Nurmagomedov not only showed off his wrestling, but he proved he has solid striking and also has the cardio to go five hard rounds.

Following the win, it’s clear that Nurmagomedov should face the winner of Sean O’Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvili for the bantamweight title. The question really is whether or not he will get the title shot later this year or early in 2025.

Cory Sandhagen

Cory Sandhagen fell short in his quest to become the No. 1 contender at bantamweight. Sandhagen took a huge risk in facing Nurmagomedov and unfortunately it did not pay off. Although he lost the bout, he did have moments in what was a competitive fight.

Sandhagen is still a top-ranked bantamweight and should get a big fight next time out. One fight that would be a ton of fun if he still wants to fight is Dominick Cruz as it could serve as a Fight Night main event and be a fun striking matchup. But, if Cruz isn’t fighting, taking on Henry Cejudo makes sense as both are coming off losses and need a win to remain in the title picture at 135lbs.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Cory Sandhagen UFC Umar Nurmagomedov

Related

Umar Nurmagomedov, Khabib Nurmagomedov

Umar Nurmagomedov’s coach compares surging bantamweight’s career trajectory to Khabib

Curtis Calhoun - August 5, 2024
Belal Muhammad
UFC

WATCH: Belal Muhammad shares heartfelt message to Palestinian children amidst ongoing Israel crisis

Curtis Calhoun - August 5, 2024

UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad sent a heartwarming message to the children of Palestine after winning the 170lb title.

Chael Sonnen, Shara 'Bullet' Magomedov
Sharabutdin Magomedov

Chael Sonnen “Captivated” by Shara ‘Bullet’ Magomedov after latest UFC victory

Curtis Calhoun - August 5, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Chael Sonnen believes surging middleweight Shara ‘Bullet’ Magomedov could become one of the sport’s biggest stars.

Ramon Taveras
UFC

VIDEO | UFC's Ramon Taveras survives drive-by shooting: "Happy to be alive"

Curtis Calhoun - August 5, 2024

Dana White’s Contender Series alum Ramon Taveras escaped death by mere inches during a recent shooting in Jacksonville, FL.

Conor McGregor and Donald Trump
Donald Trump

Conor McGregor unloads on Donald Trump for saying Khabib Nurmagomedov is his favorite fighter

Cole Shelton - August 5, 2024

Conor McGregor has taken aim at former United States President Donald Trump after he revealed Khabib Nurmagomedov as his favorite fighter.

Michael Chiesa

Michael Chiesa reveals he would have retired from MMA had he lost to Tony Ferguson at UFC Abu Dhabi

Cole Shelton - August 5, 2024
Alex Pereira
UFC

TikTok star accuses Alex Pereira of rape during UFC 302 fight week

Curtis Calhoun - August 5, 2024

A TikTok star has accused UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira of sexually assaulting her at a New Jersey hotel.

Ciryl Gane
UFC

WATCH | UFC heavyweight Ciryl Gane receives raucous ovation during appearance at 2024 Paris Olympics

Josh Evanoff - August 5, 2024

It appears that former UFC interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane is an absolute star in France.

Tom Aspinall
UFC

Interim UFC champion Tom Aspinall shows interest in future move to the boxing ring: "I'll pop over there for a few quid"

Josh Evanoff - August 5, 2024

Interim UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall is down for a future move to the boxing ring.

Jake Paul, Alex Pereira
Jake Paul

Jake Paul believes fight with Alex Pereira could sell 3 million pay-per-views: "This is a business at the end of the day"

Josh Evanoff - August 5, 2024

Jake Paul believes a boxing match with UFC champion Alex Pereira could break records.