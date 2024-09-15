Aljamain Sterling sounds off after Merab Dvalishvili defeats Sean O’Malley at UFC 306: “That’s what a fair fight looks like”

Aljamain Sterling is enjoying a victory lap after Merab Dvalishvili defeated Sean O’Malley at UFC 306 last night.

As we know, Aljamain Sterling was the UFC bantamweight champion once upon a time. He lost that belt after being knocked out by Sean O’Malley in their title showdown last summer. Since then, he’s opted to make the move up to featherweight, where he’s also starting to find some success.

Last night, his best friend and training partner Merab Dvalishvili was able to avenge that loss by defeating O’Malley to capture the championship. As you can imagine, this was quite a moment for their team, and it was quite something for ‘Funk Master’ to see his pal come out on top like that.

In the aftermath, however, Sterling was more concerned with talking trash to the man who defeated him, Sean O’Malley.

That’s what a fair fight looks like against the best guy in the world! None of that stacking deck bullshit to get an advantage! #UFC306 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) September 15, 2024

Maybe now his prick fans will GOMD! Called a spade a spade, but I was looked at as “salty”. Karma comes around for all of us. Be respectful. https://t.co/QixNARtwdo — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) September 15, 2024