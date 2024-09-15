Aljamain Sterling sounds off after Merab Dvalishvili defeats Sean O’Malley at UFC 306: “That’s what a fair fight looks like”

By Harry Kettle - September 15, 2024

Aljamain Sterling is enjoying a victory lap after Merab Dvalishvili defeated Sean O’Malley at UFC 306 last night.

Aljamain Sterling

As we know, Aljamain Sterling was the UFC bantamweight champion once upon a time. He lost that belt after being knocked out by Sean O’Malley in their title showdown last summer. Since then, he’s opted to make the move up to featherweight, where he’s also starting to find some success.

RELATED: Aljamain Sterling responds to Sean O’Malley’s “cute” theory about friendship with Merab Dvalishvili

Last night, his best friend and training partner Merab Dvalishvili was able to avenge that loss by defeating O’Malley to capture the championship. As you can imagine, this was quite a moment for their team, and it was quite something for ‘Funk Master’ to see his pal come out on top like that.

In the aftermath, however, Sterling was more concerned with talking trash to the man who defeated him, Sean O’Malley.

Sterling’s overwhelming joy

“That’s what a fair fight looks like against the best guy in the world! None of that stacking deck bulls*** to get an advantage!”

“How are those parlays looking boys?! #SugaFree #YouBetTheWrongGuy #UFC306 #FunkHarbor”

“Maybe now his p***k fans will GOMD! Called a spade a spade, but I was looked at as “salty”. Karma comes around for all of us. Be respectful.”

“They were drinking Suga water and it went bad [laughing emoji]”

Of course, Aljamain Sterling is going to be happy that his friend has won the championship belt. In equal measure, you have to wonder how this is going to look from the perspective of fans and pundits.

What did you make of Aljamain Sterling’s reaction to Sean O’Malley losing last night? Is there a chance we will ever see these two run it back in the Octagon? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

