Zhang Weili details intense training for UFC 268, including simulated boos and Henry Cejudo yelling “Go back to China!”

Zhang Weili is looking to make a statement when she squares off with Rose Namajunas for a second time in tonight’s UFC 268 co-main event.

Zhang (21-2 MMA) and Namajunas (10-4 MMA) originally collided back at April’s UFC 261 event, with ‘Thug Rose’ emerging victorious by way of first round knockout.

The loss snapped a 21-fight winning streak for ‘Magnum’, and prompted the Chinese standout to make some serious changes to her training camp.

In preparation for her rematch with Rose Namajunas at UFC 268, Zhang Weili has been training with former two division UFC champion Henry Cejudo. In addition to sharpening her wrestling skills, ‘Triple C’ has focused on improving Zhang’s mental game.

“I knew that she had the skills,” Cejudo told ESPN. “I knew she was a little tank. The only thing that worried me about Weili is whether she had the science and the MMA aspect in it. These are the things I wanted to share with her.”

Utilizing simulated boos over the gym speakers, this while yelling chants of “USA” and “Go back to China”, Cejudo has prepared Zhang for what is a sure to be hostile atmosphere tonight at MSG.

“You’ll definitely see a brand-new me in Madison Square Garden,” Zhang told ESPN through an interpreter.

Henry Cejudo echoed that sentiment, suggesting “Zhang Weili 2.0 is coming” at UFC 268.

“Look your doors , hide your thugs and give us all the roses 🌹 because Weili 2.0 is coming! 🇨🇳 #andnew” Cejudo tweeted.

Who are you picking to win tonight’s rematch between Zhang Weili and Rose Namajunas? Share your predictions in the comment section PENN Nation!