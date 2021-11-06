Jorge Masvidal shares his top three picks for UFC 268

Jorge Masvidal has shared his top three picks for tonight’s UFC 268 event, a fourteen-bout fight card headlined by Kamaru Usman vs Colby Covington 2.

Usman (19-1 MMA) and Covington (16-2 MMA) originally collided back at UFC 245 in December of 2019, with the ‘Nigerian Nightmare’ emerging victorious by way of a thrilling fifth round TKO.

Since then, Kamaru Usman has gone to defend his welterweight title on three occasions, stopping the aforementioned Jorge Masvidal and Gilbert Burns in his most recent efforts.

As for Colby Covington, ‘Chaos’ was last seen in action thirteen months ago, where he earned a fifth round TKO victory over Tyron Woodley.

Given his bitter rivalries with both Usman and Covington, many fans wondered who ‘Gamebred’ would be siding with in tonight’s highly anticipated rematch.

Jorge Masvidal left no doubt that he is on ‘Team Usman’ for UFC 268, this while revealing his top three picks for the fight card.

“I’m picking Usman over the fragile ass bitch (Covington).” – Masvidal said in the video below.

Use my code “BMF” and enjoy free money https://t.co/8rvNrfbN9w pic.twitter.com/2Olr9tH3Bd — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) November 6, 2021

In addition to picking Kamaru Usman to defeat Colby Covington in tonight’s UFC 268 main event, ‘Gamebred’ is also expecting Marlon Vera to defeating former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar at MSG.

“Chito Vera over Frankie Edgar.” – Masvidal predicted.

Last but not least, the BMF title holder is selecting Al Iaquinta to chalk up a win over Bobby Green on tonight’s preliminary fight card.

“Bobby Green gets beat by Al (Iaquinta).”

Jorge Masvidal is slated to return to the Octagon at UFC 269 on December 11 for a welterweight showdown with Leon Edwards. The Miami native will be looking to snap his two-fight losing skid that evening in Las Vegas.

Do you agree with the three picks made by ‘Gamebred’ for tonight’s UFC 268: ‘Usman vs Covington 2’ event? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!