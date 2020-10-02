Yoel Romero clearly has his sights set on a future rematch with Israel Adesanya

UFC middleweight Yoel Romero appears to be setting his sights on another clash with 185-pound king Israel Adesanya.

The 43-year-old veteran has lost four of his last five fights in the UFC, with his latest defeat being a unanimous decision loss at the hands of Adesanya when the two fought over the Middleweight Championship at UFC 248.

While he hasn’t come right out and stated that he wants to go head to head with “The Last Stylebender” again, he has been pretty active on social media in the wake of Adesanya’s win over Paulo Costa.

Romero challenged Adesanya for the UFC middleweight title back in March, and came up short after five slow rounds. Post-fight, Adesanya expressed frustration that Romero was not more aggressive in the matchup.

“After the fight, I was really frustrated that my dance partner didn’t want to dance,” Adesanya told Megan Olivi of Romero post-fight. “You look at a guy like Kelvin Gastelum, he brought the fight [to me]. Robert Whittaker, he brought the fight. It takes two to tango. So if I’m trying to fight and you’re just standing there going ‘come on, come on, come on,’ that’s silly.

“I took his best shot in the first round,” Adesanya continued, critiquing the performance Romero put forth. “That might be the only round I gave him. Look, he has a good poker face. He’s playing ‘oh yeah, I’m not hurt,’ but the legs didn’t lie. I f**ked his legs up. I touched him up. I cut him. But yeah, I’ve never been a boring fight. I don’t want to say this was a boring fight, but I was expecting more of a fight from him. Even in the fifth round I’m like ‘cool, he’s going to be desperate and he’s going to bring the fight’, and I’m just like waiting for this surge of something. It takes two to tango but I was the only that was willing to dance.”

Does a future rematch between Yoel Romero and Israel Adesanya interest you?